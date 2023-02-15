News

All





Premiere: Gabrielle Grace Shares New Single “Two Sides” Announces New Album there are two sides to everything Out June 15th





Nashville-based singer/songwriter Gabrielle Grace debuted in 2021 with her six-song EP, We’ll Be Alright, introducing her sun-lit folk pop melodicism and confessional lyrical voice. She followed last year with her standalone single, “Lost Somebody Else,” and today she’s back with news of her forthcoming debut record, there are two sides to everything. Accompanying the announcement, she has also shared the record’s lead single, “Two Sides,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Grace’s latest track takes its time to unfurl, beginning with a quiet acoustic pulse and steadily building towards a towering cathartic climax. Along the way, Grace’s stark acoustic instrumentals turn dark and stormy, burnished by swelling synth harmonies and distorted walls of guitar. That explosive aesthetic turn results in Grace’s most emotive effort yet, with her lyrics tracing the complicated feelings and unanswered questions left by grief. As the song builds to its apex Grace keeps repeating a single lyric, pouring all of her pain and anger into a final reminder: “There are two sides to everything.”

As Grace explains, “Grief isn’t linear and we are always left with questions that will never be answered. This song sums up the pain that is captured in our walk with grief. I never knew my biological dad and these are the questions I’m left with in these lyrics.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. There are two sides to everything is out on June 15th.