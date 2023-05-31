News

Premiere: Ghost Car Shares Remix of “Terrible Feelings” from Qlowski Truly Trashed Remix EP Due out July 14th via One Little Independent Records





Last year, London-based garage punk outfit Ghost Car signed with One Little Independent Records and shared their debut album, Truly Trash, offering up introduction to the band and their combination of ‘60s harmonies, punk riffs, and caustic lo-fi aesthetic. In the months since they’ve returned to that debut album, reworking the record with a new remix series. All of the proceeds from the series are going towards Mermaids, one of the UK’s leading LGBTQ charity organizations supporting trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse children.

As the band explains, “Mermaids is a charity we have been passionate about for years, considering ourselves trans allies and hoping to do as much as we can to advocate for this very special and important charity, that is so vital in the UK for young people right now more than ever”.

Later this summer they’re putting out a full remix EP, Truly Trashed, featuring contributions from Dream Wife, Du Blonde, Shamir, and others. The band have already shared Shamir’s take on “Basta,” followed last month by Du Blonde’s remix of “Sex.” Today, they’re back with a remix of “Terrible Feelings” from London post punk outfit Qlowski, premiering with Under the Radar.

The album version of “Terrible Feelings” leans into an emotive 60s, wall-of-sound style, opening up on rollicking drumwork and towering guitar chords. From there the band ratchets up the tension until they hit a euphoric climax, carrying the song to an end with dreamy new wave synths. For their remix, Qlowski brings out a different character, adding echoing vocal effects to the opening before layering some jagged synth percussion on top. The results are more rhythmic and propulsive, yet equally dreamy, drawing the offbeat and nervy elements out of the original and bringing them to the forefront.

Frontman Mickey Tellarini says of the track, “I remember Cece [Corapi] playing us the mixes from the Ghost Car album while we were driving through Philadelphia last year when on tour in America with Qlowski, and thinking what an amazing album opener this song would be. That drum beat and the big guitar chords coming in, and then those amazing, dreamy synths at the end making you go all emotional. It became my favourite GC song now, I think. So, when the Ghosties asked me if I wanted to do a remix for them, I had no doubt this was going to be the song.”

In response, Ghost Car said; “‘Terrible Feelings’ is the first song we wrote together post-lockdown with Cece. It’s about suffering from feelings of insecurity, which can manifest in jealousy and get overpowering. We love how Qlowski, in particular Mickey, captured that sentiment in this new interpretation of the song, giving it an even dreamer spin, which makes sense considering that Cece and Mickey grew up together and learned from a young age how to support each other overcoming the negative side of what life throws at you.”

Check out the song below. The Truly Trashed Remix EP is due out July 14th via One Little Independent Records.

