Premiere: Ghostly Kisses Share New Video for “Golden Eyes” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Fred Gervais



Ghostly Kisses is the art pop project of Canadian singer/songwriter Margaux Sauvé. As Ghostly Kisses, Sauvé crafts delicate and introspective tracks with a lustrous pop undercurrent, recalling similarly shadowy songwriters like Billie Eilish. Sauvé debuted last year with her first full-length album, Heaven, Wait, and returned this year with a series of remixes and evocative French-language singles. Most recently, she shared a new single in English, “Golden Eyes,” and today she’s back with her accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Golden Eyes” weaves Sauvé’s sweet and wistful vocals between propulsive UK garage beats, conjuring a dreamy interplay of glassy melody and dance rhythms. Sparse bursts of synths and echoing keys create a celestial backdrop, while the infectious chorus and sharp rhythms anchor the track, leaving it feeling vital and energetic. Sauvé also collaborated with George Fitzgerald and her songwriting partner, Louis-Étienne Santais, on production, crafting an immersive soundscape for her glassy vocal textures. Meanwhile, Sauvé’s lyrics fill the track with dreamy longing as she traces the experience of falling in love with a friend.

Sauvé explains, “‘Golden Eyes’ is about being in love with your best friend and how gauche it feels to finally admit it. The lyrics were inspired by a revelation from a fan we met on tour, about how hard and vertiginous it can be to express our true feelings to someone that we really love. The verses are intimate, almost like revealing the secret, and then the music opens in the choruses, uplifting the song with light and catchy melodies.”

She and Santais continue, saying of the video, “We aimed to create a visual journey, inviting viewers into a crimson-hued world and a perspective framed by a lens, offering a subtle preview of the new dimension to come in our upcoming releases.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

