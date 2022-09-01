News

Premiere: Gloomer Shares New Video for "Wait Up"

Photography by Cassie Hunter



Gloomer is the new shoegaze project from LA producer and musician Elliot Kozel. Though Kozel has previously made his name as a producer, working with Jean Dawson, Velvet Negroni, and Yves Tumor, he has also recently broken off with his own dense and glitchy take on lo-fi and shoegaze. He debuted as Gloomer earlier this summer with his first single, “Drumjoy,” and today he’s back with his new video for his sophomore single, “Wait Up,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Kozel’s latest single slots into the same new wild creative front he opened with “Drumjoy,” combining layers of buzzing guitar, propulsive drum and bass rhythms, and blisteringly high tempos. Yet, “Wait Up” also darts in its own new directions, with a pulsing, bass-heavy breakdown and a dreamy outro. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is a dizzying, strobing trip, featuring Kozel wandering dark corridors, sparking fires, and pouring out gallons of blood.

Kozel says of the song and video, “​​It’s about being surrounded by drug addicts and mentally unstable people who need help but not having any energy left to help them. The music video is a collaboration between myself and director Ryan Thompson, who has worked on videos for many artists including Bon Iver, Lizzo, S. Carey, Sylvan Esso, Low, and Policia. I flew out to Santa Fe, NM where he lives and spent a week stealing grocery carts and buying up all the rubber cement in town to set things on fire with. We pumped over 30 gallons of fake blood out of a tube discreetly placed in my sleeve to create the blood effects.”

He continues, saying of the new project and moniker, “My goal was, primarily, to make music for myself again, after many years of producing for other people. Secondly, I wanted to create a mixture of styles and genres that hadn’t been heard before. I challenged myself to use high BPMs between 130-190. Drum and bass, mixed with My Bloody Valentine was sort of the guiding light of the project, but I also wanted every song to have surprising twists and turns.”

“My friend Pat from ill peach asked me to work on a song of theirs that was all vocals and synths with no drums, and I started experimenting with sampling the track over breakbeats and heavy guitars. After it worked well on “Drumjoy,” which was the first song I made for the project, I decided to create limitations for the project to work within. Every song had to incorporate high speed drum breaks, fuzz guitars and a mutation of this ill peach sample. I have been so used to producing for so many different artists in so many styles, it’s been hard for me to stick to an aesthetic in the past, so it was important for me to build a world of sounds for the project that would be cohesive.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now via Pop Can Records.

