News

All





Premiere: Goalkeeper Shares New Single “Car Wreck” New LP I Wish I Met You Sooner Out October 28th via Lost Music Collective





Next month Philadelphia-based pop punk trio Goalkeeper are set to share their debut full-length album, I Wish I Met You Sooner, out on October 28th. Focusing on vibrant melodies, towering instrumentals, and sharp songwriting, the band encapsulates both the anthemic and driving sides of the genre, piling hooks on top of hooks while retaining a pummelling instrumental presence.

Ahead of the band’s debut, the band have already shared the record’s lead single, “Sooner,” and today they’re back with their follow-up, “Car Wreck,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Even for a band that thrives on catchy hooks, “Car Wreck” is especially irresistible, thanks in no small part to the shout-along chorus and visceral riffs on display. The track’s lyrics explore the wreckage of a dysfunctional relationship, one that neither party is ready to quit but never seems to work either. But beneath the lyrics the track is a dose of pure pop punk euphoria, hitting on the same balance of emotional songwriting and soaring melodies as fellow Philly punk greats like The Wonder Years.

Singer/bassist Ryan Beebe says of the track, “Car Wreck blends my favorite parts of hard-hitting punk and anthemic pop-punk with a brutally catchy chorus melody.”

Drummer Cody Ritchie continues, saying, “Car Wreck epitomizes a relationship that’s bound for flames, but worth every burn. It features an emotional back-and-forth narrative that makes it plain; even the universe can’t hold back what’s meant to be.”

Check out the song and video below. I Wish I Met You Sooner is out October 28th via Lost Music Collective.

<p>