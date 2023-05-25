News

Premiere: Goblynne Shares New Single “Where This Goes” Debut Album Hot :( Out June 23rd

Photography by Xiomara España



Earlier this year, LA-based artist Molly Kirschenbaum debuted under their solo moniker Goblynne, releasing a series of singles full of shimmering and maximalist art pop hooks. These tracks proved to be the first taste of Goblynne’s forthcoming debut album, Hot :(, due out next month on June 23rd.

Kirschenbaum (who also plays bass for fellow indie singer/songwriter Claud), describes the forthcoming record as a deconstruction of the glittering and theatrical facade of pop, and an exploration of the genre’s ties to performative femininity. “As a nonbinary person, I have often felt like femininity was something I either chose to engage with, or was forced to engage with,” they explain. “For me, this record was an experiment, to find out in what ways I wanted to engage with pop, how commercially glossy I could get, and how to adopt a genre that I have often found is inherently tied to femininity. I think I ended up creating this character in my head that this project was about, this person who embodies all the aspects of Western American beauty blonde, blue-eyed, but a little tortured, a little haunted, and decided to try to free them from their body with this album.”

“Where This Goes” closes out the record in blissful style, offering a soaring art pop ballad complete with slow-burn verses and a show-stopping chorus. The track initially sparks and simmers, casting long shadows with Goblynne’s voice shaded in crisp percussion, warm violins, and spacious production. However, the chorus finds them carrying the track to the heavens, flanked by gospel backing vocals and soaring melodies. Meanwhile, the lyrics trace a fittingly heartfelt love story, pulling expressive dramatics out of mundane human moments, like two partners picking out shelving together.

Goblynne explains of the track, “‘Where This Goes’ is another favorite of mine on the album. It’s just a love song. It’s a love song about my partner, and our relationship, and how it was the most genuine, soothing, peaceful love I’d ever experienced. I think this Love was all about watching movies on the couch, running errands, sitting with the cat. It was just blissful, easy. I think every time anyone falls in love, even though literally all media is about love, we still think we’ve just discovered it for the first time. That’s what this song is supposed to feel like. Making that discovery. This song is still built around a pop hook, as I wanted to preserve that feeling of glossy feminine poppiness, but in a way that felt at peace with femininity; rather than how all the other songs feel in flux, at war with this dark, constructed femininity; this song is feminine in its softness and melodicism. I wanted the album to end with this one, something uplifting, that proved…idk…that ‘it gets better?’ Is that the gay phrase people say?”

Listen to the track early below, out everywhere on May 26th.