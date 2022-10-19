News

Premiere: Goldpark Shares New Single “If That’s What You Want” Sophomore EP Goldpark 2! Coming October 21st via Hazel Street Records





Energetic Nashville indie rock trio Goldpark debuted last year with their 2021 EP, simply entitled Goldpark One. Later this week, the band are back with another EP, Goldpark 2!, out October 21st via Hazel Street Records. Together with producer Jeremy Lutito the band have honed their combination of vibrant indie guitar work and polished synth melodies, crafting a new vision of the band that is both more potent and affecting than before.

As the band describes, “This EP is special for so many reasons. We had the right songs, the right producer (Jeremy Lutito), and the right spirit. This body of work is the best representation of who we are and where we are going. We hope this EP makes people smile.”

Ahead of the record’s release, the band have shared an early listen to one of the EP’s unheard tracks, “If That’s What You Want,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“If That’s What You Want” is the latest glimpse of Goldpark’s talents with an energetic melody. After opening on atmospheric synths and a striking piano line, “If That’s What You Want” steadily builds into a confident rock strut, tinged by glittering guitar lines and an elastic vocal performance from singer Wes Hunter. Meanwhile, the lyrics find Hunter wrestling between the pull of his dreams and the pains of harsh reality一“If there was a way that I could abstain/To all of the voices that are haunting my brain/Then Maybe I’d stay in the other lane/While all of the dreamers keep on slamming their brakes/if that’s what you want, I’ll try.”

Hunter explains, “’If That’s What You Want’ is about the struggle of dreams and responsibility. We all know what it’s like to have an ideal life imagined for ourselves only to have reality bring us back down to earth. This song speaks of a moment where you’re asked to give up the thing you want the most. And sometimes, all we can say is ‘I’ll try.’”

Check out the song below. Goldpark 2 is out October 21st via Hazel Street Records.