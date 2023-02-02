News

Premiere: Good Bison Shares New Video for “Better Lies” New EP Ghost on Mulholland Out February 21st

Photography by Estefania Krol/KRÖLHAUS



Under the moniker Good Bison, singer/songwriter Pablo Alvarez has shown off some expansive creative instincts, nodding towards surf rock, punk pop, indie rock, and hip hop on his 2021 EP, Scattered Storms. Alvarez followed last year with a new single, “Can’t Waste This High,” the first taste of his upcoming EP, Ghost on Mulholland, and last month he shared another new track, “Better Lies.” Today, he’s following with an accompanying video for “Better Lies,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Better Lies” once again shows off Alvarez’s talent for effortless genre blends, combining a winding rhythmic groove with rapid-fire rapping and slacker indie rock charm. Alvarez’s dynamic vocal delivery and wiry guitar solo mix easily into the track’s laid-back vibe, injecting the track with vital shots of energy without disrupting its sun-lit sheen. That same breezy element also mirrors the track’s lyrics, which see Alvarez hiding his pain behind a smile: “These arguments inside my head they could be televised / No worries, I’m all good, my smile is one of my better lies”

Alvarrez says of the track, “I worked directly with Estefania Krol, the director of Krolhaus, to bring this song to life. She came up with the concept inspired by the short story that I wrote for the EP and we shot it around Los Angeles. Obviously, Mulholland Drive is a huge part of not just the video but the entire narrative behind the music. I’ve driven up and down Mulholland so many times that it almost felt like I was just cruising through the city, not actually shooting a video. My favorite part was getting to include my dog, Chancellor Puppytine. Chance is the star of the show.

In the short story that accompanies the EP, ‘Better Lies’ represents the moment the protagonist is running away after being attacked by the ghost. It’s his desperate attempt to escape. That’s what I’m doing in the video, escaping. My exaggerated smile is me running away from my problems, and denying how I’m feeling. There is something eerie and unsettling about the way I’m smiling, even though to the outside world it may seem warm and welcoming.

There’s no way of knowing what someone is going through unless they tell you. And oftentimes, people will not tell you. It’s easy to feel pressured to always be okay. Smiling can be a coping mechanism. That’s why it’s important to give others, and yourself, the benefit of the doubt. There are arguments inside all of our heads, and sometimes they grow unbearably loud. When I started working on this EP, I never expected the journey it would take me on. We’re all haunted, in one way or another, and this music truly helped me face my ghost. I’d love to invite everyone to come along on this ride with me. You can bring your ghosts too.”

Check out the song and video below. Ghost on Mullholand is out on February 21st.

