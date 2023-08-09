News

Premiere: Gooseberry Shares New Track “Amaretto” New EP Validate Me Out August 25th

Photography by Savannah Shealy



Brooklyn indie rock outfit Gooseberry debuted last year with their EP, Broken Dance, and in the year since have been staying busy playing shows and recording new material for their forthcoming EP, Validate Me. Now a trio, made up of Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), the band explores new angles with their sophomore effort, leaning into their restless songwriting talents and ear for propulsive hooks. “Life as a trio allows us to really lean into dynamics,” explains Daniels. “We can hit you with a squall of distortion and guttural shouts, then shift on a dime and sing you a lullaby.”

The full EP is out this month, on August 25th. Today, ahead of the release the band is sharing an early listen to one of its highlights, “Amaretto,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Amaretto” begins in a light and gentle mode, but by the end storms towards an explosive finish, showcasing the dynamic songwriting style that is quickly becoming one of the band’s calling cards. Silken guitar melodies and subtle percussion introduce the track, accompanied by honeyed vocal performances from the band. Similarly, Daniels’ lyrics are lovely and romantic, but they also speak to a deeper unrest, one that comes to the fore as the track enters its midsection, crescendoing into a barrelling storm of drums and slashing guitars. The band continually plays with structure and expectations, pulling back once again to a placid calm before finally letting the track build into a maelstrom with the song’s ending moments, only for the shredding guitar to abruptly drop out as the song ends.

Daniels says of the track, “‘Amaretto’ is a love song (or at least my attempt at one…). With guitar tones reminiscent of our song Sleep, this song speaks of a modern romance. The lyrics focus on what it means to be in love: the ebb and flow of emotion, the quiet moments in the morning over tea, the disquiet that can rise in the rocky moments, and the euphoria of knowing your partner so completely. There’s a deliberate choice made here to steer this beautiful-sounding thing off the rails as loud guitars and drums build momentum, finally pushing the tempo significantly faster, only to drop us back into a love-like calm once more. The fast section of this song is about as close as we get to The Strokes (because of the universal law that an NYC rock band must at some point play a song that sounds like The Strokes).”

Check out the song below, out everywhere later this week. The Validate Me EP is out on August 25th.