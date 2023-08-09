Premiere: Grimson Shares New Single, “Round Trip Ticket”

News

Next month, Berlin-based singer/songwriter Aiden Berglund is back with Climbing Up The Chimney, his debut full-length album under the moniker Grimson. After beginning in New York’s indie folk scene, Berglund made his way to Berlin in the midst of the pandemic and began recording as Grimson, shifting his style into playful art rock accompanied by sweet harmonies and baroque pop arrangements.

As he describes, the songs on Climbing Up The Chimney were written during his teenage years between 2013 and 2017 and “recorded in a bedroom in Brooklyn, in a dorm room in the Hudson Valley, in a basement on Staten Island, in a bedroom in Berlin, and at Impression Studios in Berlin.” He has also incorporated a strong multimedia element into the world of his songs, pulling from his work as an animator, which includes the video for Weyes Blood’s “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.”

The full record is out on September 1st, and Berglund has already shared several of the album’s tracks as previous singles. Today, he’s back with another new single, “Round Trip Ticket,” along with the accompanying animated video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Round Trip Ticket” finds Berglund leaning into his talent for charming instrumentation and lilting Beatles-esque melodies, taking a winding tour through a nostalgic and melancholic reverie. The simple rhythms and swaying guitar lend the track a sweet and lulling element, almost as if Berglund is telling a joyful childhood story. Yet, the swelling strings tell a different tale, adding drama and color as Berglund explores the ache and confusion of separation through the lens of a child: “You would be surprised / How much a round-trip ticket could change / See, she might have light / But you could see it in her eyes / There was pain / So as the kids they fell and cried / And walked through the turn-style it became / The point in their lives / Where nothing would ever be the same.”

Check out the song and video below, directed and animated by Yana Pan. Climbing Up The Chimney is out everywhere on September 1st. Pre-order the record here. You can also read Berglund’s accompanying Q&A on the song and album below.

What has the path toward release been like for your debut LP, Climbing Up the Chimney? What about the album do you feel encapsulates you as a songwriter?

All of the songs on this album come from my teenage years, when I was searching for my voice as a musician and as a person. Those were the years when my influences like David Bowie, Elliott Smith and The Zombies basically encapsulated my whole identity. The decision to release it now stems from a desire to officially close that chapter of my life (I’m 26 now), but also honor those songs that really defined who I was at that time. The most surprising part of the process of rerecording the songs now was how it put my “more mature” self in dialogue with my teenage self. I rewrote lyrics and changed arrangements, and was forced to relive the experiences that made those songs, except from a slightly more confident perspective. Because of that, the path towards releasing this record has been really difficult - constantly questioning who I was, why I’m so possessive of this material, and why I shouldn’t just move on. At the end of the day, I’m glad that it starts a road for people to discover my music and follow the trajectory of how I change over time.

What are some of the themes you drew on with Climbing Up the Chimney? Is there a broader throughline to the album?

Returning to these songs, it was interesting to see how my teenage self was attracted to fatalism and self-victimizing mentalities. Because of that, the album is full of anger wrapped in confusion. At that age - nothing is clear, but the desire to express feelings is strong anyway. To me the album feels like coping in all its different forms. Coping with self-doubt, family, early relationships, social pressure. Sometimes it’s gentle and introspective, and other times it’s chaotic.

I also saw that you’ve also been building an audience on TikTok. What attracted you to the platform?

Like many people, I downloaded Tiktok during the pandemic. I’m a little bit older than the Tiktok generation, so it was interesting to learn a whole new platform. I quickly came to see that it was much more authentic than other platforms like Instagram. I somehow found the right audience of people who were like me, only a bit younger. They seemed to like the same indie music that shaped who I was as a teenager, and because of that I already spoke their language. It’s funny to remember how much time I spent on Youtube as a kid, right around the same time I got into music. Tiktok offers the same kind of free-wheeling expression that Youtube did in its olden days - when you would just share whatever came to mind without any filter. I don’t mind being in front of the camera (vlog style), so for me it was a good fit to engage with people who like the same music I do, and play without it being too serious. It’s become another outlet for me to express things while also sharing my music.

You’ve also created a very cool animated element with a lot of your music. How did you first get interested in animation as a medium?

As a kid I made flip books of little stick figures fighting, and when in the early 2000s my mom got a computer, she showed me how to do some flash animations. I grew up loving Wallace and Gromit, Pingu and then eventually Don Hertzfeld and Michel Gondry (whose music videos I knew from The White Stripes). It was only in college though that I really started wanting to dive in and make proper animations. It started with a 3D animation class where I immediately made a music video for a song I had written, and I then moved on to a 16mm film class where the teacher explicitly told me not to make a music video - which I obviously disobeyed. That was a monster of a project, what would become the official “Chimney Sweeper” music video, consisting of over 1000 hand drawn frames shot into a Bolex film camera. When I showed the final project in class, my teacher forgave me. Since then I’ve just enjoyed the repetition and solitude of animating.

How would you describe the visual world of Grimson?

I think it’s a bit like Studio Ghibli, only if it was animated by Tim Burton or Maurice Sendak. Like my music, there’s a quality of innocence and comfort, but at the same time it’s gnarly and occasionally sinister. I suppose it’s also a bit comical too. I don’t want to pretend that everything is serious or deeply emotional, because it isn’t. I once made my therapist cry after describing a tree that I was enthralled by while on a shrooms trip in the Berlin Botanical Gardens. It was gray and spindly, and reminded me of the actor Bill Nighy - and I related so much more to this leafless tree than any of the overly curated flower arrangements. I’m laughing now thinking about it, but it was just a moment when I realized how different Germany is from what I grew up with - I felt alone. That’s kind of my visual world. Finding beauty in ugly tree that looks like Bill Nighy.

You contributed animation to Weyes Blood’s “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video. What was that experience like?

That was an incredible experience, and I’m so happy to have been part of it. I just happened to be in San Francisco at my brother’s graduation when I got a call from Sofie War, a producer in LA who said I should drive down and help with the shoot at the United Artists Theater, which is a historic venue. I’d been a big Weyes Blood fan for a while, and actually listened to “Do you need my love?” on repeat during the all-nighter when I finished the video for “Chimney Sweeper” in college. It was surreal to get to know her and Charlotte Ercoli, and realize with their ideas of a wicked iPhone in a sailor costume who would dance with Natalie and then eat dead people. Because the video had to be shot with the animation in mind, I was given way more responsibility on the day of the shoot than I expected - a real trial by fire. The turnaround time was super fast, so I had friends in Berlin helping me animate when I was asleep, and I would take over when they went to bed. All the while I would be on the phone with Natalie and Charlotte trying to organize what they wanted at breakneck speed. It sounds really stupid, but I was really looking forward to talking to Natalie about her music, but didn’t really get the chance on the day of the shoot. As fate would have it, she lived close to the house I was staying at in LA, and she and the editor came over to work on the video. I got a bit starstruck and had to clean the house and buy snacks before they came. It ended up all being very chill and now we’re pals. It was really funny to see my animated character projected in front of hundreds of people when she played in Berlin. And to have played a small part in that incredible album release? I’m honored.

I hear a lot of theatrical elements in your music. Is that an inspiration for you?

I was a Bowie obsessive when I was around 17/18. The first album of his I really learned inside and out was Hunky Dory, and there are a lot of theatrical moments on that album, specifically the end of “Bewlay Brothers.” I always respected the theatricality of his performances and videos, and when I wrote this record I definitely had Bowie in mind. Same goes for Sgt. Pepper, which has a similar eerie theatricality to it. I wanted to act when I was younger, and took part in some school plays - but I’m a horrible actor. Really - terrible. So I suppose I put that desire for performance into the songs themselves.

How would you describe the themes and inspirations behind “Round Trip Ticket”?

“Round Trip Ticket” actually started as a poem I wrote for class when I must have been around 7 years old. My parents had just separated while we were living in South Africa, and I had moved back to NYC with my brother and my mom - not fully understanding what had happened. I was 14 or 15 years old when I wrote the song based off something my dad had told me about why he stayed in South Africa. Something to do with a round trip ticket he had bought to visit his family in Sweden. I don’t really know. But I had been playing in a punk/grunge trio for years, and when I started writing my first “solo” songs, I wanted to sing something melodic, and used some of those words I wrote when I was 7 to make this song.

The original recording is on a 4 track tape recorder, with just guitar, voice, and oddly enough - harmonica. I liked the idea of becoming a “folk” musician like Bob Dylan, and so I bought a harmonica just for this song. Eventually, I replaced the harmonica with a full string arrangement, and added other instruments to fill out the canvas. I told the session drummer (who has his own kids) to play “childlike,” and I feel like the whole feeling of the song has that nostalgic playfulness to it. But the song itself contains all those themes of loss, confusion, childhood, and a strange sense of acceptance - even for a 14 year old