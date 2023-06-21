News

Premiere: Grooblen Shares New Tracks “Jane Fonda Of The Ship” and “OuroBoros” New Album A Wormhole Is A Freeway To The Stars Is Out June 23rd

Photography by Jozie Zamjahn



San Francisco-based artist Grooblen makes a playful and genre-diverse style of art pop, pulling from psychedelic cabaret arrangements, jazz pop, and surreal rock stylings. They debuted last year with their full-length record, One of Four, and later this week they’re back with their sophomore album, A Wormhole Is A Freeway To The Stars, out on June 23rd. They’ve been teasing the record with a series of new singles over the course of the year, and today they’re back with an early listen to two more songs, “Jane Fonda Of The Ship” and “OuroBoros,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Together, “Jane Fonda Of The Ship” and “OuroBoros” show off the record’s many facets, offering up loose rock grooves with the former track and leaning into tense and nervy jazz arrangements with the latter. “Jane Fonda Of The Ship” is a guitar-driven effort that sways and swings, deftly carried by Alejandro Lara-Agraz on bass, and Sean Aaron on drums. In contrast, “OuroBoros” is driven by a tense piano line and hits an intense high as the percussion ascends to a fever pitch in the latter half. The track was created with Grooblen and producer Jim Greer, with the pair playing all the instruments themselves.

Grooblen says of the record’s dual nature, “I like to say that the album is more like a playlist, flip-flopping between these more wavy, more produced, jazz-pop “nebulas”, and these classic full band rock “asteroids”. I want the listener to feel like they’re on some kind of fun, turbulent spaceship ride, looking out the windows of their ship and seeing all these aliens, star clusters, and the like!”

Check out both songs below. A Wormhole Is A Freeway To The Stars is out everywhere on June 23rd. Pre-order the record here.