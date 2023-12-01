News

Premiere: Haiku Hands Share New Video for “Paradise” Sophomore Album Pleasure Beast Out Now via Spinning Top Records

Photography by Bronte Godden



Today, Australian alt dance outfit Haiku Hands is back with their sophomore record, Pleasure Beast. The record follows after their 2020 self-titled debut and finds the band embracing a wide-ranging sonic sprawl, with traces of electro, pop, rap, and dance punk. As the band describes, the record frames the dancefloor as a site of both joy and rebellion, building up wild and energetic tributes to pleasure and letting loose.

Accompanying the album’s release, the trio is also sharing a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Paradise,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Paradise,” which was written in quarantine with Caleb Nott (Broods), finds the band delivering a sunny and synth-laden tribute to blue skies and beachside luxuries. However, despite the laid-back tone and lush lyrical imagery, the track is far from relaxed. Instead, the band fills the track with driving energy and glittering synth pop aesthetics. Shimmering guitar textures and stabbing synth tones meet upbeat handclaps, coupled with a host of wavy melodies, leaving the band buzzing with energy alongside a watery psychedelic undertone.

Bea Lewis says of the track, “I wanted this song to feel like a 3 minute holiday into another dimension. What it would feel like taking mushrooms and laying on a beach watching the sun go down, feeling the sand underneath your feet and feeling like the sky and the sea in front of you never ends.”

Check out the song and video below, along with the band’s new LP, Pleasure Beast, out now via Spinning Top Records.

