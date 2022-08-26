News

Premiere: Hotel Mira Shares Video for New Single “Fever Pitch” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Lindsey Blane



Fans last heard from Canadian indie pop outfit Hotel Mira with their 2020 album Perfectionism. After releasing their third full-length record early in the year, the band spent the lockdown crafting their forthcoming sophomore album. Last month, the band shared “Fever Pitch,” their first taste of the record, and today they’ve shared the accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fever Pitch” was first introduced in 2020 during frontman Charlie Kerr’s lockdown livestreams. However, in the years since the song has shifted from its acoustic roots into a fittingly feverish pop song. Backed by rippling ‘80s guitars, pounding drumming, and a howling vocal performance, the track sees the band tearing into a groovy arena-ready anthem, hitting on a similar vibe as indie pop touchstones like The 1975. The accompanying video also hits on a similar combination of color and passion, casting the band in shadows and muted pastels as they deliver a fiery performance.

Meanwhile, the lyrics explore the thrills of a new love, tracing it with instantly quotable lines like “true love’s a lobotomy.” Kerr explains, “That’s kind of been my experience, for better or worse. It’s all-consuming and lifechanging to find true love; it’s quite the ask to jump into something like that and be vulnerable. So, there’s a fear that the song speaks to as well.”

Check out the song and video below.

