News

All





Premiere: Housewife Shares Self-Directed Video for “King of Wands” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Luke Rogers



Last year, indie pop singer/songwriter Brighid Fry shared their latest EP under the moniker Housewife, You’ll Be Forgiven. That record saw them evolving their folk-tinged indie rock with a sharply-honed pop edge, layered amidst shimmering indie synths and grungey guitars. They continued that progression this year with their supremely catchy single, “Fuck Around Phase,” and returned earlier this month with their latest track, “King of Wands.” Today, they’re back with an accompanying video for “King of Wands,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“King of Wands” finds Fry once again showing off their layered songwriting and infectious melodicism, hitting on a careful combination of rollicking indie rock guitars and earworm hooks. The driving fuzzed-out instrumentation and sharp chorus make for an indelible combination, coupled with Fry’s biting lyrical edge. The track comes laced with references to tarot, prophecy, and classic literature, all while exploring the way women’s voices are downplayed and disregarded by men around them: “I wish I was the king of wands / But really I’m Cassandra / The girl they all ignore / When she’s got all the answers / Intuition wasted on a man / I know / You’ll crawl back to / You’ll crawl back to me.”

Meanwhile, the track’s accompanying video was directed by Fry themself, and drives home the themes of spirituality and solidarity. They say of the video, “Getting to direct ‘King of Wands’ was such a cool experience! I had literally only had my first experience with a proper video shoot the day before, so it was kinda crazy to go straight into directing one the next day but it ended up being a lot of fun. Because this song has a political message, I knew I wanted to be very specific in the making of the video to ensure that it went along with the song in that regard. I was definitely nervous seeing as I’ve never done any directing, but the rest of the crew were super patient and supportive. Hopefully, I’ll get to direct more in the future!”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere today. You can also stream the track here.

<p>