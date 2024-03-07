News

All





Premiere: Humbird Shares New Single “Song for the Seeds” New LP Right On Due Out on April 12th via Nettwerk

Photography by Juliet Farmer



Humbird is the project of Minnesota musician Siri Undlin, whose music lives at the intersection of folk, rock, Americana, and indie singer/songwriter fare. She debuted in 2019 with her self-released album, Pharmakon, and followed with her 2021 sophomore record, Still Life, both of which found her cultivating a reflective lyrical voice and an ear for curious and wintry folk arrangements.

Next month, she’s set to return with her third full-length record, Right On, which she’s been teasing with a series of new singles over the past year. Today, she’s back with the album’s fifth single, “Song for the Seeds,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Song for the Seeds” finds Undlin spinning a simmering tribute to the natural world, celebrating the beauty and resilience of the plant life that surrounds us. In contrast to the record’s previous singles, the track steeps Undlin’s vocals in thrumming synths and understated percussion, blooming from an intimate intro into a sunny sprawl of instrumentation. All along, Undlin’s lyrics return to a meditative mantra: “Through the cracks / One seed at a time / I give back / What was never mine.”

Undlin says of the track, “‘Song for the Seeds’ is a song that could have been hours long - it’s an unending topic of consideration: plants and all they teach us. I’ve spent a lot of time both staring absent-mindedly at gardens, and also studying the ins-and-outs of various plants. This song is a celebration of some of my favorite plant friends and also what I learn from them, the more I get to know them. I realize this sounds fairly hippy-dippy, but I don’t really care and I don’t think the plants do either. It’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to a sort of mantra within a Humbird song yet and I stand by it.”

Check out the song below, along with Humbird’s upcoming tour dates with Indigo De Souza and her own headline dates in May. Right On is due out on April 12th via Nettwerk.

Humbird on tour:

Sat, Mar 9 Red Wing, MN @ Anderson Center

Supporting Indigo De Souza

Wed, Mar 27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Thur, Mar 28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Mar 30 Dallas, TX @ The Echo

Mon, Apr 1 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue, Apr 2 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed, Apr 3 Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Community House (headline)

Sat, Apr 6 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sun, Apr 7 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

Mon, Apr 8 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Headline Dates

Wed, Apr 17 Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Thurs, Apr 18 New York, NY @ The Groove

Thu, May 9 Omaha, NE @ Benson Theatre

Fri, May 10 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

Sat, May11 St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry

Sun, May 12 Des Moines, IA @ XBK

Tue, May 4 Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

Wed, May 15 Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater

Thur, May 16 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Fri, May 17 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Sat, May 18 Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Sun, May 19 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Thur, May 30 Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

Fri, May 31 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Sat, June 1 Eau Claire, WI @ Stone’s Throw

Festival

June 21-23 Mount Solon, VA @ Roots Music Festival