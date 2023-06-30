News

Premiere: Indie Rock Outfit Molly Ringworm Share New Video for “Down/Out” Watch the Video Below





New Jersey-based indie rock outfit Molly Ringworm began back in 2015 as the confessional lo-fi project of singer/songwriter Sarah Holt. Since then, Holt has been joined by guitarist (and cousin) Johnny Zappas, bassist Andrew Simpson, and drummer Michael Auble, solidifying their full-band style of melodic indie rock. The band debuted with their 2019 EP, Good Ol Boys, followed by their latest EP last year, Seems. Earlier in the month, they returned with their first single of the year, “Down/Out,” and today they’re sharing the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Down/Out” is another ‘90s-tinged indie tune, one that the band has honed with a sharp pop edge. The rollicking drums and melodic guitar work hint toward garage rock while Holt’s chorus brings the track an irresistibly catchy sheen, offering a big singalong finale in the latter half of the track. Yet, there’s also a more nervy and raging element of the track, one that comes out when the drum fills turn frenetic and the guitar soloing descends into distorted chaos. That swirling, conflicted undercurrent also comes out in the lyrics. Holt meditates on the moments where uncertainty and resentment are bubbling under the surface but haven’t quite come to the forefront yet: “I’m knocked down / I don’t wanna dance around the ring, I want a showdown / I’m knocked out / I don’t wanna be the one to leave and I don’t want to be without you.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video leans equally into that chaotic side. Written and directed by Holt and produced by Brandon Ferriero, the video tributes the absurd and wild heights of MTV, featuring palm reading, incense, Twister, cake, rollerskating, and one bandmember getting pelted with meatballs.

Holt says of the track, “The song, recording, and video concept for ‘Down/Out’ all sort of poured out. The song was written in a day in January of 2022 while I was home quarantining with COVID. It deals with the uncertainty and burnout I was feeling from the pandemic, living with a partner for the first time, and my first year of teaching high school. The arrangement quickly fell into place with the band, and we recorded it live in a day with our producer Oscar Suh-Rodriguez, founder of Kidokoro Records.

The script for the video was written in a day, too. I am obsessed with Gregg Araki, and a lot of these scenes are paying homage to moments from his film Nowhere. His works deal with the feelings of alienation I felt at the time when the song was written. He also has this knack for creating this absurd, chaotic America you desperately want to live in, and then shattering it at its height with harsh, violent reality. I wanted to try and emanate that. Brandon’s expert production and our friends’ and partners’ acting helped bring it all to life.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

