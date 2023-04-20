News

All





Premiere: Ingrid and the Ministers Share New Track “The House That Jack Built” New Album Boofhead Out April 21st





New Zealand-based rock band Ingrid and the Ministers debuted in 2020 with their full-length album, Kill The Sights, introducing a sound that walks the edge between psych rock, punk, and bluesy riff-heavy fare. Since then, the band have been relatively quiet, but they returned last year with a series of singles leading up to their new sophomore record, Boofhead. The full album is out tomorrow, April 21st, but ahead of the record’s release the band are sharing an early listen to one of its highlights, “The House That Jack Built,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band introduces “The House That Jack Built” in explosive fashion. Ingrid offers the opening salvo, shouting “This is the house where my baby died” before the band launches into careening rhythms and fiery guitar licks. They craft a propulsive foundation of razor-sharp grooves and captivating performances, offering an up-tempo backing to Ingrid’s biting storytelling. Ingrid fashions her lyrics into pointed barbs, exploring the human cost of New Zealand’s ongoing housing crisis.

The track imitates the structure from the titular nursery rhyme but takes a darker angle, looking through the eyes of a woman whose baby dies in decaying housing conditions. She traces the responsibility up through the levers of power, placing it at the foot of the landlords, bankers, lawmakers, colonizers, kings, and, ultimately, God himself.

Check out the song and video below. Boofhead is out everywhere tomorrow, April 21st.

<p>