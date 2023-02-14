News

All





Premiere: IOTA PHI Shares New Video for “Luna Moth” Debut Album Homo Pauperis Out Now





Last year, Greek art pop artist IOTA PHI emerged with her full-length debut album, Homo Pauperis. The record sees Iota Phi taking on an emotive fusion of electronica, EDM, R&B, and avant-garde pop, conjuring a swirling expanse of pulsing synths and elegant vocal stylings. This year, IOTA PHI is set to appear at Sweden’s Future Echoes Festival and SXSW, and ahead of those appearances she is sharing a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Luna Moth,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Luna Moth” brings out IOTA PHI’s penchant for expressive and captivating dance beats, layering them beneath atmospheric production and celestial vocals. The hypnotic percussion and thick sub-bass offer an intoxicating pulse to the verses while the chorus bursts into a glittering futurist arrangement, led by arpeggiated synths and shimmering vocal effects. The result is an alluring art pop metamorphosis, capturing the best of IOTA PHIs expansive soundscapes.

As IOTA PHI explains, “Luna Moth is about the journey of life, the metamorphosis.

We move 7000 miles away from home thinking our problems will vanish. We meet people thinking we can/they could change us. Life is an odyssey, we return home when we’ve shushed the sirens and have escaped the Lotus-Eaters.

I’m the ‘I’ in Insanity. You’re the ‘H’ to my Home.”

Check out the song and video below. Homo Pauperis is out everywhere now.

<p>