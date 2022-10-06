News

Premiere: Isla Craig Shares New Single “Moon” New Album Echo's Reach Out November 4th via Idée Fixe

Photography by Claire Harvie



For years now, Canadian singer/songwriter Isla Craig has carved her own lane at the intersection of the worlds of folk and jazz, conjuring a style that is at once earnest, reflective, and naturalistic. She debuted in 2012 with Both the one & the other, and followed most recently with her 2018 record, The Becoming. For Craig’s forthcoming album, Echo’s Reach, she traveled even deeper into the natural world for inspiration, exploring a soul-deep attunement to nature, even when hidden by the facade of concrete cities.

As Craig describes, “The album is a collection of songs that express an earnest desire for meditative paces and spaces, absorbing and reflecting the sacred grounds beneath concrete city life. Echo’s Reach describes a desire to illuminate and walk in the transmissions and meditations of life between the fallow and the seed.”

She has already teased the record last month with her lead single, “Song for Boots,” and today she’s back with her follow-up, “Moon,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Moon” is a beautifully lush effort, uniting strains of jazz and psychedelic folk into a hypnotic lull. The track sports a dreamy elliptical groove, offering the perfect stage for Craig’s airy vocal talents to interlock with the jazzy sax lines. These contrasting melodies fuse together into a mercurial dose of psychedelic songcraft, made all the more rewarding by the celestial instrumental breaks and ghostly conclusion.

Craig explains of the track, “The new single is my humble offering into the canon of ‘Moon’ songs across the ages. A song that is more a vibe and a vibe that asks us to suspend the harsh frequencies of earthbound folly for a moment of reflection and feeling. Keeping it psyche and casting a spell, the lessons of the moon of which I live to tell!”

Check out the song below. Echo’s Reach is out November 4th via Idée Fixe.

