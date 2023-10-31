News

Premiere: Izzy Savides Shares New Single “Autumn in Atlantis” Debut EP Potato World Out December 1st

Photography by Kelsey Hart



Over the past few years, indie singer/songwriter Izzy Savides has been sharing a string of singles, steadily shaping her style of layered, catchy, and idiosyncratic indie pop. Most recently, she returned earlier this year with her latest track, “Prison in the Suburbs,” the first single from her forthcoming debut EP, Potato World, out later this year. Today, she’s following with another new track, “Autumn in Atlantis,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the stacked harmonies, veering chord progressions, and grunge guitars of “Prison in the Suburbs,” “Autumn in Atlantis” finds Savides instead settling into a more psychedelic mode, guided by layered textures and a hypnotic, pulsing bassline. The track gently winds through a series of contrasting phases, beginning submerged in bubbling effects and watery guitar lines before drifting into a sludgy, distortion-laden chorus. By the track’s end, Savides is delivering her lyrics in an impassioned howl, with her voice lifted above the murky textures by the dramatic backing harmonies. Though the track begins placid and melancholic, it ends in a fiery blaze as Savides’ longing turns to fury.

Savides says of the track, “‘Autumn in Atlantis’ is kind of a huge mashup of imagery in my head. I wrote this song mainly about anorexia and how I used to fantasize a world where I looked just like the models and influencers I grew up watching. The world resembled an underwater Paris or Rome, and I would just sit at a cafe, drink cappuccinos, smile, and take selfies. The second idea is about noticing the unhappiness and hopeless perfectionism around me, in my friends and in other musicians. In a way, that makes me a hypocrite, because I’m fantasizing about perfection while watching the world burn around me. At the end of the song, I say ‘wrap my bones in seaweed’ which is me acknowledging that my wish could end up killing me but I’ll cave anyway.”

Check out the song and video below. The accompanying video features a cameo from Livvy Bennett of indie rock band Mamalarky, and was directed by Ambar Navarro, whose previous credits include videos for Soccer Mommy, L.A. Witch, and Mothica, among others. The Potato World EP is out everywhere on December 1st.

