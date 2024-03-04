Premiere: Jackie Lee McLean (formerly Roan Yellowthorn) Shares New Single “All Mine Now”

News

Over the past several years, singer/songwriter Jackie Lee McLean has been making widescreen indie rock under the pseudonym Roan Yellowthorn, returning most recently with her 2021 album, Another Life. Later this year, she’s set to return with her first album under her own name, All Mine Now.

She says of the forthcoming album and the decision to record under her own name, “I put out three albums as ‘Roan Yellowthorn’ and I was processing and enduring a lot of personal, professional, and family-related difficulties during that time. In my life now, I feel like I own myself. I am an independent artist. I own my music. I own my art. I own my history. I own my own name. And it feels incredibly freeing and liberating to be able to release whatever song I want to and make videos that speak to me and do it all in a way that feels right to me. With everything I do now, I am now able to say, ‘This is me. Take me as I am.’”

Today, accompanying news of the album, McLean is also sharing the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“All Mine Now” finds McLean exploring breezy new territory, guided by a steady backbeat and sun-dappled guitar lines. The results feel gentle and understated, bringing a sense of warm intimacy to McLean’s golden-hued vocal melodies. McLean’s vocals don’t rise above the placid instrumentation as much as she settles in amongst the winding guitar and easygoing rhythms, sharing space with the soft tones as her lyrics offer moments of both vulnerability and strength: “Stopped taking my Lexapro about three weeks ago / Wanted to remember how to feel / Now I’ve got my sex drive back but worries on my mind / Spinning like a great big Ferris wheel…And it’s all mine now / It belongs to only me / It’s all mine now / Won’t let you on it anymore.”

McClean says of the track and accompanying video:

“Making this music video with Jason and Vanessa (of Greer Cicarelli Creative) felt like bringing a dream to life. I had the idea for the plot in my mind one night and told Jason and Vanessa about it the next day. Within a few days, we were at my house, blocking it out. I love one-shot videos and was excited to make one for this song. I think there’s something powerful about following a person for an uninterrupted period of time. There’s an intimacy to it. What you’re seeing is what’s really there. There’s no manipulation of the scene.

For this video, I wanted it to mirror my everyday life in a way. The video is shot in my house, in my bedroom. Driving my car. The content of the songs on this album is very personal and it was important to me that the accompanying visual element matched that level of closeness. In releasing music under my own name, I have the desire to telescope my personal life and artistic life into one - to not have the separation that comes with using one name for art and another for daily life. In this sense, the video accomplishes this goal as well. It shows me in my real element, acting out a version of what my day looks like.

This song is about reclaiming my identity, life path, and name. There was a long time where I felt like all of those things were not really my own. Over the last few years, I have done a lot of processing, growing, and learning. I have really come out of the other side of some deep questioning, frustration, and grief.”

Check out the song and video below. Jackie Lee McLean’s solo debut album, All Mine Now, is due out later this year.

<p>