Premiere: Jacklen Ro Share New Track “Made of Sugar” Sunshine I’m Counting On You November 16th via Lolipop Records

Photography by Iman Brian



All of this year, LA-based indie rock outfit Jacklen Ro have shared a string of new singles teasing their upcoming sophomore record, Sunshine I’m Counting On You. The record follows their 2019 self-released debut, Love Junkies, and is the band’s first full-length project on Lolipop Records.

As they describe, the album is inspired by the lows and highs of love in L.A. “There is a more mature, fulfilled version of being in love that we felt while creating this album, and it explores both sides of that ‘young adult’ type of relationship. This album is supposed to embody passion, fire, and just letting the emotions be amped up to 11. Life is crazy; romanticize everything you can, and let it be crazy.”

The full record is out tomorrow, November 16th, and ahead of its release the band have shared a new single “Made of Sugar,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Instrumentally, “Made of Sugar” lives up to its name, delivering candy-coated harmonies paired with chugging guitars and warm glowing melodies. The band’s talents with charming pop songcraft and plaintive melodicism are on full display here, building the track into a heartfelt confession tinged with driving instrumentation. Yet, for all of the band’s honeyed songwriting, the track’s lyrics hint towards a more complicated affair一“And I’m counting all the ways I was close to you / The promises you made are all overdue / The way you get away / When will you just stay here / Where we’re not so hesitant to touch / Where we’re not falling in and out of love.”

As the band describes, “‘Made of Sugar’ is about an on and off relationship from the perspective of someone who wants to get to the next level and be committed. It’s the feeling of being let down by someone you thought you knew and could trust. It’s the cycle of addiction to empty validation.”

Check out the song and video below. Sunshine I’m Counting On You is out tomorrow, November 16th via Lolipop Records.

