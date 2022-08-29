News

Premiere: Jacklen Ro Shares New Video for “Side By Side” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Caitlyn Phu



Jacklen Ro is the LA-based indie rock project of singer/songwriters Jackie Giroux and Calen Perkins. The best friends began demoing their first songs together before they were even out of high school, and in the years since they’ve shared their self-released 2019 record, Love Junkies, followed last year by their Lolipop Records debut EP, Til There Was You.

This year, the band have been sharing a string of singles in anticipation of their latest upcoming album, including “Time Bomb,” “Life With You,” and their latest effort, “Side By Side.” Today, they’re back again with a new video for “Side By Side,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s latest singles have been warm and dreamy indie folk affairs, led by acoustic guitar and sweet harmonies. “Side By Side” doesn’t depart too far from this formula, but the band do add hints of vintage pop melody and doo-wop to the wistful ballad, giving the track a gently nostalgic shimmer and a warm-hearted charm.

The track’s lyrics are equally longing and romantic, with Giroux and Perkins’ vocals interlocking into close harmony as they pine for a distant partner一“‘Cause you’ll get all of my love ‘til we’re married side-by-side / ‘Cause I’ll be calling you up just so I can say you’re mine.” Perkins says of the track, “It’s about loving some one from a distance with plans of being together one day and until death.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures this same easygoing energy and sunny disposition, featuring the band living out their own domestic bliss with each other for company. Check out the song and video below. The band’s new full-length album is out this year via Lolipop Records. You can also read the band’s Q&A on the track below.

What inspired the direction of the “Side by Side” music video?

The inspiration of side by side is the idea of being “alone together.” When you are so close with people, that you can experience solitude even while in the company of others. Doing things together and existing as a unit, and having all your cute friends with you doing all the everyday life things.

When song-writing, where do you begin the process? And what did the process look like in terms of this new single?

Our songwriting process varies between following a concept or following the music. Sometimes, the emotion of the sound leads the direction of the song, and sometimes the emotion of a story or idea does. This song started from messing around on a guitar and the lyrics flowed after. Once we know what we’re trying to say, the lyrics come easily. And we knew we wanted to write about unconditional love.

What is this track’s significance to you?

This song is a reminder that you can let go of someone and know that your paths can still cross again. If your love stays, than you can trust in the power of it.

With regard to the future, what does Jacklen Ro have in store?

We just finished recording an album with Iggy from Lolipop Records, which will have “Side by Side” and “Time Bomb” on it. We also have shows in LA and Orange County semi-often and we’re going on a little tour again in Arizona in September :)