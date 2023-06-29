Premiere: Jalen Ngonda Shares New Single “Come Around And Love Me”
Announces Debut Album Come Around And Love Me Due Out September 8th via Daptone Records
Jun 29, 2023
Photography by Rosie Cohe
While growing up in his native Washington D.C., Jalen Ngonda’s childhood was indelibly colored by the sounds of classic Motown soul. Now based out of London, Ngonda has spent the last few years reviving those vintage strains of R&B and soul, steeping his music in a storied tradition to match his tender songwriting voice. He debuted in 2018 with his EP, Talkin’ About Mary, and in recent years has signed with Daptone Records ahead of his forthcoming debut full-length record.
He’s been teasing the album over the last year with a series of new singles, “What A Difference She Made,” “Just Like You Used To,” and “If You Don’t Want My Love,” and today he’s back with news of the full record, Come Around And Love Me, due out September 8th via Daptone. Accompanying the announcement, he’s also shared the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.
Ngonda sports a voice worthy of Marvin Gaye and an ear for lush melodicism, and he puts both to use on “Come Around And Love Me.” Syncopated guitar rhythms and lithe percussion give the track a sweet, euphoric feel, threaded with groovy basslines and sun-dappled production. It feels like a lost early ‘70s Motown track, recreated in crystal-clear detail, capturing that era’s balance of impeccable studio production and summery pop songwriting. Ngonda says of the track, “it was written late 2021 as soon as it was possible to fly to the USA after lockdown I jumped on a plane and we got to work! The song is about taking a chance in spite of the surrounding doubts.”
He continues, saying “This song is a special one for me because it exemplifies what is to come on my upcoming album. ‘Come Around’ echoes the influences of Marvin Gaye and Brian Wilson as well as the Gamble & Huff sound. From writing and recording, all the way to shooting the video with Casey Liu, this record has been a gas to make!!”
Check out the song and video below. Come Around And Love Me is out everywhere on September 8th via Daptone Records. Ngonda has also announced new tour dates this fall with his full band. Check out the global tour dates below.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
09/05 - Asheville, NC @ Grey /Eagle
09/06 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/07 - Durham, NC @ Motorco
09/08 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
09/11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
09/14 - Baltimore, MD @ 8x10
09/15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/16 - New York, NY @ Racket
09/18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
09/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/21 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
09/27 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/28 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
09/30 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory
10/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room
10/03 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/05 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
10/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/07 - Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue
10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
10/11 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit
10/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Collective
10/19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage Control Room
10/20 - Houston, TX @ Axlerad
10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/01 - Glasgow, SCT @ King Tut’s
11/02 - Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s
11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ O Institutes
11/06 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
11/07 - London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
11/08 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird
11/09 - Paris, FR @ Cafe De La Danse
