News

All





Premiere: Jalen Ngonda Shares New Single “Come Around And Love Me” Announces Debut Album Come Around And Love Me Due Out September 8th via Daptone Records

Photography by Rosie Cohe



While growing up in his native Washington D.C., Jalen Ngonda’s childhood was indelibly colored by the sounds of classic Motown soul. Now based out of London, Ngonda has spent the last few years reviving those vintage strains of R&B and soul, steeping his music in a storied tradition to match his tender songwriting voice. He debuted in 2018 with his EP, Talkin’ About Mary, and in recent years has signed with Daptone Records ahead of his forthcoming debut full-length record.

He’s been teasing the album over the last year with a series of new singles, “What A Difference She Made,” “Just Like You Used To,” and “If You Don’t Want My Love,” and today he’s back with news of the full record, Come Around And Love Me, due out September 8th via Daptone. Accompanying the announcement, he’s also shared the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Ngonda sports a voice worthy of Marvin Gaye and an ear for lush melodicism, and he puts both to use on “Come Around And Love Me.” Syncopated guitar rhythms and lithe percussion give the track a sweet, euphoric feel, threaded with groovy basslines and sun-dappled production. It feels like a lost early ‘70s Motown track, recreated in crystal-clear detail, capturing that era’s balance of impeccable studio production and summery pop songwriting. Ngonda says of the track, “it was written late 2021 as soon as it was possible to fly to the USA after lockdown I jumped on a plane and we got to work! The song is about taking a chance in spite of the surrounding doubts.”

He continues, saying “This song is a special one for me because it exemplifies what is to come on my upcoming album. ‘Come Around’ echoes the influences of Marvin Gaye and Brian Wilson as well as the Gamble & Huff sound. From writing and recording, all the way to shooting the video with Casey Liu, this record has been a gas to make!!”

Check out the song and video below. Come Around And Love Me is out everywhere on September 8th via Daptone Records. Ngonda has also announced new tour dates this fall with his full band. Check out the global tour dates below.



Upcoming Tour Dates:

09/05 - Asheville, NC @ Grey /Eagle

09/06 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/07 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

09/08 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

09/14 - Baltimore, MD @ 8x10

09/15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/16 - New York, NY @ Racket

09/18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

09/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/21 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/27 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/28 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/30 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory

10/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

10/03 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/05 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

10/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/07 - Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

10/11 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

10/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Collective

10/19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage Control Room

10/20 - Houston, TX @ Axlerad

10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

﻿11/01 - Glasgow, SCT @ King Tut’s

11/02 - Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s

11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ O Institutes

11/06 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/07 - London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

11/08 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird

11/09 - Paris, FR @ Cafe De La Danse