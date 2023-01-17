News

Premiere: Jane. Shares New Single “Beach Inside” New EP Celeste March 31

Photography by Andrew Waller



LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Paraj Jain debuted in 2021 What A Wonderful Time To Be Barely Alive, his first under the moniker Jane. Now, Jane. is back and teasing the release of his new EP, Celeste, out everywhere on March 31st. Celeste finds Jane. delivering a set of hypnotic and tranquil meditations, diving into the spirituality infused within his art. Last year, he shared the record’s confessional lead single, “Sun In My Eyes,” and today he’s back with his follow-up, “Beach Inside,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Beach Inside” leans away from the ornate beauty of “Sun In My Eyes,” and instead conjures something more warm and intimate. Jane. draws the sound of the track inward, immersing the listener in a honeyed world of subtle beats, intimate production, and inviting vocal melodies. Meanwhile, with his lyrics Jane. traces a search for peace and escape, dreaming of a place of perfect intimacy, one safe from the world’s chaos: “Spinning in circles / Were round and round / In search of a purpose I hit the ground / Perfectly still don’t know why / Or where do we go / To slow down / Lets find beach inside our heads / And lay out.”

Jane. explains the track, “is a song about peace. I can’t help but deny the idea that this is it. Or what we see in this reality, is all this life has to offer. This chaos will not define my reality.”

He continues, “This metaphorical “beach inside our heads’’ is an escape. It’s one of the first times I’ve experimented with groove for any Jane. projects. The song has a certain “joy” in the production that I wanted to almost avoid for this project, but I ended up feeling it was necessary to have on the project as it’s such an important part of our human experience.”

Check out the song and video below. The Celeste EP is out everywhere on March 31st.

