Premiere: JANE Shares New Single “Moon” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Katrina Benzova



Alt pop newcomer JANE debuted last year with her EP, Fall Into Place, offering up a blend of pop and indie rock painted with a shimmering modern glow. Since then she has stayed busy with a series of follow-up singles, including “This Crowd,” her first release of this year. Today, she’s delivering a detour into dreamy psych pop with her new song, “Moon,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though her previous singles have hewn closer to pop’s introspective rising stars like Billie Eilish or Olivia Rodrigo, “Moon,” explores new celestial territory, blending JANE’s pop instincts with a heady psychedelic element. The track finds JANE’s vocals ensconced in winding guitar lines and elliptical melodies, bringing out a searching, insular, and slightly offbeat tone. Yet, with the chorus the song ascends into a blissful pop oasis, unwinding its knotted melodies and revealing a shining spotlit hook. The track also gets an assist from JANE’s producer and close collaborator Eric Zayne, who marries the Pink Floyd-esque psychedelic elements with some sleek and vivid production.

JANE says of the song, “Nothing can dim the light that shines within,” says JANE on the song. “When you lose the light of the moon, keep shining your light.”

Check out the track below, out everywhere tomorrow, May 26th.

<p>