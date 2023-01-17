 Premiere: Jenny O Shares New Single “You Are Loved Eternally” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 17th, 2023  
Subscribe

Premiere: Jenny O Shares New Single “You Are Loved Eternally”

New LP Spectra Is Out February 24 on Mama Bird Recording Co.

Jan 16, 2023 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg
Bookmark and Share


Indie singer/songwriter Jenny O is back next month with her fourth full-length album, Spectra. Arriving three years following her 2020 record, New Truth, the record expands on her world of evocative indie rock, stitching together fuzzy glam struts, swaying and swirling ballads, and tumbling new wave anthems. She returned last year with a series of early teasers to the record, “Prism,” “The Natural World,” and “There is a Club,” and today she’s back with her latest track, “You Are Loved Eternally,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“You Are Loved Eternally” finds Jenny O diverting into shimmery jangle pop, enlacing chiming guitars and honeyed melodies into a warm psychedelic haze. Swelling synth beds and layered vocal harmonies give the track a mystic transcendental element, as if the track is equal parts meditation and prayer. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics reflect on a dreamy universal love, repeating the titular phrase like a mantra: “If you are not the same / You are loved eternally / Fell for it again / You are loved eternally / Can I face the obvious / You are loved eternally.”

Jenny O says of the track, “The phrase “You Are Loved Eternally” was hand-painted on an old mirror frame in my friend’s grandfather’s cabin. Weeks after I visited in 2020, the cabin and everything it contained burned up in the Sequoia Complex Fire along with 10% of the world’s giant sequoias. I imagine that mirror reflecting a room of flames before it too was consumed- the 1950’s furniture, local nature books, even the iron wood stove melted. At that time someone I love deeply was in trouble, in depressive peril. I wrote this song for them, for me, for everyone I know and don’t know. We get lost and fall disconnected from the warm glow of human connectivity, loving awareness, the web of life.”

Check out the song and video below. Spectra is out everywhere on February 24th, via Mama Bird Recording Co.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent