Premiere: Jesper Kyd “High Elves and Dark Elves” from the RAID: Call of the Arbiter OST

We’re excited to premiere “High Elves and Dark Elves,” a track from the upcoming RAID: Call of the Arbiter Original Series Soundtrack by composer Jesper Kyd. The full album will be released for download and streaming by Lakeshore Records and Plarium on July 21, 2023. Pre-save the album here.

This new track from Jesper Kyd packs epic scale into its six-minute length. Tied to the third episode of the animated series (premiering tomorrow), the song conveys what feels like a battle between its atmospheric choral sections and the orchestral swells that dominate for brief passages—there’s a push and pull between the calm and the chaotic which makes for a very compelling piece of music.

“For episode 3 I focused on the melodies for the Elves,” says Kyd about the track. “The conflict between the Elves and the Dark Elves needed to be enhanced musically. Parts of this story happened years ago so there’s an epic mystical sound to some of the musical storytelling while other parts of the score feel more grounded in the present. The romantic connection brought out in this episode is also reflected in the music through a love theme. There’s also an action theme for the Elves as well as a dark aggressive theme when things get a bit unhinged. The Budapest Symphony and Budapest Scoring Choir brought a wonderful performance to this episode and added a lot of emotion to the music.”

Listen to “High Elves and Dark Elves” below:

RAID: Call of the Arbiter is a ten-part animated series based on the hit PC and mobile game RAID: Shadow Legends. Plarium’s dark fantasy game has over 75 million downloads, and this tie-in series provides the background stories for some of its most popular characters. The first episode premiered on YouTube on May 18th.

If you’ve played video games at any point since the 16 bit era, you’re probably familiar with the work of Jesper Kyd. The Danish composer’s music can be heard in well over 50 titles going back to the Sega Genesis, including major entries from several more recent and beloved franchises such as the Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands, and Hitman games. His film and television work include Metal Hurlant Chronicles and Chinese box office smash Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe.

“I’m proud to share the soundtrack for the new RAID series in collaboration with Plarium,” says Kyd about his work on RAID: Call of the Arbiter. “The score was written to help bring new storylines to life for the most popular RAID characters and set the tone for what’s to come.”

Here is the full track list for RAID: Call of the Arbiter – Original Series Soundtrack:

01) The Arbiter’s Call

02) High Elves and Dark Elves

03) Kael and Elhain

04) Athel’s Calling

05) Galek’s Story

06) Jizoh and the Spider Queen

07) Gnut Joins the Fight

08) The Ancient Guardian

09) The Demonspawn Alure

10) Bad El Kazar

11) The Final Showdown

You can pre-save the RAID: Call of the Arbiter soundtrack at this link, and watch all available episodes of the limited animated series on the RAID: Shadow Legends YouTube Channel.

