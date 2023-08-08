News

Premiere: Jess Nolan Shares New Single “Clockwork” New LP ’93 Out September 8th via Righteous Babe Records

Photography by Taylor Ann Bogner



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jess Nolan debuted in 2020 with her full-length first record, From Blue to Gold. Prior to her debut, Nolan had already carved a presence for herself as an in-demand co-writer and touring musician for artists like Joy Oladokun, Lydia Luce, and Jenny Lewis. In the aftermath of that record’s release, Nolan found herself unexpectedly stationary in the midst of the pandemic, but she stayed in constant artistic motion by writing, drawing, and painting, and came out the other side with her forthcoming sophomore effort, ‘93.

With the help of co-producers, Will Honaker and Ross McReynolds, Nolan pursued organic arrangements and poignant lyricism, shaping the record with a warm, lived-in element. She introduced the album with its lead single, “Emergency Landing,” followed by last month’s single, “Windowpanes.” Today, she’s back with another new track, “Clockwork,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Nolan’s latest effort dives into the subtle and sensual side of soul, soaking the track in smoky vocal melodies, soulful keys, and sparse percussion. The track gives Nolan’s vocals space to shine, making full use of the spacious arrangement, but as the track winds onward it steadily fills out with guitar and some decadent saxophone soloing, eventually locking into an intoxicating groove. It is soft and confessional, layering honeyed instrumentation together with effortless grace, but also has a subtle neo-soul allure that is sure to get bodies moving.

Nolan says of the track, “We tracked ‘Clockwork’ while the movie Labrynth was playing on the studio TV on mute, and I’d like to think David Bowie’s spirit came through for the sonic energy of it. My friend, David Williford, played saxophone to build the swells and soaring lines heard throughout the song. Co-producers, Will, Ross, and I had a field day building the layers that unfold as the track progresses. I see the lyrics of this song as a letter to myself on a continued journey of self-awareness. With age, I’m gaining new perspective on my patterns and instead of chastising myself in the process, I’m working to cultivate a kinder inner voice. We have the power to choose how we talk to ourselves. I hope the feel of this song is a reminder to face what’s uncomfortable with gentle honesty and shake free any prideful attempts to undermine ourselves.”

Check out the song below. ‘93 is out everywhere on September 8th via AniDiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records.