Premiere: Jesse Kivel Shares New Single, “Age of Man” New Album Life and Death at Party Rock is Out November 10th

Photography by David Kitz



Later this week, Maine-based singer/songwriter Jesse Kivel is back with his sophomore solo LP, Life and Death at Party Rock. Kivel first got his start in the 2000s and 2010s, playing disco-tinged indie pop in both Kisses (the project he shared with his wife) and Princeton (the project he shared with his twin brother). Kisses released their final album in 2015, and following a relatively quiet few years, Kivel returned near the onset of the pandemic with his atmospheric solo debut LP, Infinite Jess.

Like his debut, Life and Death at Party Rock finds Kivel exploring themes of aging, parenthood, and mortality, though his latest record largely pivots from layers of electronic instrumentation and instead embraces lithe and pastoral new arrangements. Moody and nostalgic electronics give way to stolid thrums of guitar, gentle keys, and soulful horns. Kivel has already shared a series of new singles from the record, “I Sat on a Ridge,” “Overgrown Ocean,” and “Hunting With Shawn.” Today, he’s back with another new single, “Age of Man,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Age of Man” operates at a simmering slow burn, with waves of swelling instrumentation crashing against the track’s steady rhythm and plaintive vocals. As the song winds onward, Kivel is joined by bursts of backing harmonies, sonorous piano chords, and understated guitar work. Throughout the track, the tension builds steadily higher until it finally breaks, rushing forth with a pair of fiery guitar solos, one at the track’s midsection and one at its close. Amidst it all, Kivel delivers a series of gentle and existential meditations: “We didn’t exist before you came and we’ll do it again / We’re going back to where we came, return to the land / What is the measure of man?”

Kivel says of the track, “A revisiting of Jason Molina (who the album is dedicated to) and early Neil Young color the lyrics and vocal style on ‘Age of Man’ with stacked harmonies courtesy of Kacey Johansing and Matt Popieluch.”

Check out the song below. Life and Death at Party Rock is out on November 10th.

