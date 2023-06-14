News

Premiere: Jill Andrews Shares New Single “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Fairlight Hubbard



Over the past few years, Nashville singer/songwriter Jill Andrews has been staying busy. The former Everybodyfields frontwoman released Thirties一her third solo album一in 2020, followed by a pair of solo EPs in 2021, Vultures and Ellen. She also paired with Peter Groenwald to release another new EP under the moniker Hush Kids, which we shared a video from in 2021.

This year, she’s been gearing up for another new record, returning with a trio of new singles, “Dark Days,” “High Fives,” and “Connections.” Today she’s back with another new track, “Wrong Place, Wrong Time,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wrong Place, Wrong Time” is an evocative piano ballad, burnished with some swelling strings and backing vocals courtesy of Andrews’ Hush Kids bandmate, Peter Groenwald. Later in the track, she is also joined by a gorgeous celestial choir for the bridge, while a full band comes storming in for the song’s climax. Meanwhile, Andrews’ immaculate vocals bring out a reflective emotional quality, one that isn’t joyful but isn’t quite angry or melancholic either. Rather, she addresses the song to a perpetual pessimist who never sees the happiness in their life: “You’re always in the wrong place at the wrong time / If the lining’s ever silver, it’s impossible to find / Your glass could be half full, but your cup’s the empty kind / You’re always in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Andrews says, “I wrote this song about gratefulness. There are some people who no matter how hard you try, you can never convince them how good they have it. They could have everything but they just can’t seem to see it. We shot this video at my house in Nashville, capturing the storybook concept of a king and queen living in parallel realities: one basking in the fullness of life, the other languishing in scarcity.”

Listen to the song and check out the accompanying video below.

