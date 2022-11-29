News

All





Premiere: Jill Barber Shares New Single “Beautiful Life” New Album Homemaker Coming February 10th via Outside Music

Photography by Jessica Jacobson



Canadian singer/songwriter Jill Barber is back early next year with her new album, Homemaker, out February 10th via Outside Music. After exploring the worlds of elegant chamber pop and bluesy vocal jazz on her latest records, Homemaker finds Barber stripping her sound back, returning to the contemplative folk influences of her first albums while also taking a new role as co-producer.

Ahead of the record’s release, Barber has already shared her newest singles, “Joint Account (feat. Slow Leaves)” and “Instant Cash For Gold,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Beautiful Life,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Beautiful Life” finds Barber tearing down the careful facade of social media and exploring the messy realities that lie beneath. The track is carried by gentle fingerpicked guitar and sweet sun-lit melodies, coloring Barber’s vocals with a warm early-morning glow, one that is bolstered evern further by her charming lyricism. She capturing the peace and simple joy found in embracing life’s complexities, confessing, “I may not influence another /B e the world’s greatest mother / Or a model wife / But I don’t need a pretty picture to know I’ve got a beautiful life.”

Barber says of the track, “‘Beautiful Life’ is a written reminder that social media doesn’t tell the whole story- that a pretty picture doesn’t always reflect the whole truth, and that living a rich and beautiful life is about embracing the messy chaos of it all- the raw, authentic, and real moments, rather than just the highlight reel.”

Check out the song and animated video below, out everywhere now. Homemaker is out February 10th via Outside Music.

<p>