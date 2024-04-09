News

Premiere: Joe George Shares New Single “Stone’s Throw” Announces New LP FOLK CINEMA Due Out Late This Summer

Photography by Cory Dewald



Singer/songwriter Joe George debuted in 2018 with his album Beautiful Dreams and followed in 2022 with his sophomore effort, Golden Afternoon, both of which saw the songwriter and composer evoking nostalgic, sun-dappled styles of indie and folk. In between his songwriting, George has also been staying busy as a composer一earning an Emmy nomination for his work on the documentary series, Seeing Brave一and as a host for the music YouTube channel, REVERB.

Today, George is announcing news of another new LP, FOLK CINEMA. As he describes, ‘FOLK CINEMA is a place where songs, stories, sounds, come together — rooted in folk, and expressed through a new lens, re-focused through a new projector, combining modernity and nostalgia. These characters find themselves in simple places, a stone’s throw away from the people they care about the most. they discover that these resonant sentiments string through the hearts of their friends, their families. These experiences are whipped up in a gentle serving which could be described as ‘lullabies for adults’ or ‘a ballad of good dreams.’

Accompanying the announcement, George has also shared a new single, “Stone’s Throw,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Stone’s Throw” finds George in a fittingly cinematic mode, dressing a reflective folk tune in sprawling arrangements and widescreen production. The lyrics act as a tribute to being present with those you love, soaking the track in an intimate glow. While the track’s core lies in its easygoing acoustic chords and open-hearted lyricism, George also colors the track’s margins with oscillating synth tones and twinkling electronics. He brings a golden organic warmth to every element of the track, letting each part intertwine with the other until they build from a reflective simmer to a climactic sing-along finale.

George says of the track, “This is a song about being around. Being in touch. A ‘Stone’s Throw’ away from the friends who need you. ‘I want to be HERE, before I GO,’ as in, while we’re here we’d better be around. This song represents a desire to patiently grow with your friends and family and the people in your life.”

He continues, “The video is a simple story of someone discovering they are creating light, with what they were already naturally doing. Their actions — plucking kalimba and guitar, humming, dancing — are transferring to lights. Once this discovery is realized, they attempt to capture that light, with a camera, with hopes of retaining it and sharing it. By the end, they are just performing, trusting the plumes of light are spreading behind them.”

Check out the song and video below. FOLK CINEMA is due out late this summer.

