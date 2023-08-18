News

All





Premiere: Johnny Dynamite and The Bloodsuckers Share New Single “Feeding The Nite” New LP The Tale of Tommy Gun Due Out September 8th via Born Losers Records

Photography by Morgy Ramone



New York outfit Johnny Dynamite and The Bloodsuckers make striking and shadowy synth pop, fusing Dynamite’s roots in indie and post punk with an affection for pop hitmakers. The results are indebted to both the band’s contemporaries and the genre’s luminaries, with equal affection given to INXS and Pet Shop Boys as MGMT or Max Martin. The band debuted in 2020 with Dynamite’s first full-length solo album Heartbroken, followed by their 2021 album Sleeveless.

Next month, the band are set to return with another new album, The Tale of Tommy Gun, out September 8th. The record is described by Dynamite as “a satirical antithesis to a fantasy yarn.” “The story is told through the distorted lens of Tommy, who is a broke, salty, New York underdog- type that thinks the American Dream of a musician lies in Nashville, TN,” Dynamite explains. “He leaves NYC for Nashville, and along the way he meets his soulmate, referred to as Valentine. Valentine, a saint-like vagabond, then joins him in his travels to the outskirts of Nashville, where they sublease a lake house.

A Nashville recording studio cuts Tommy a suspiciously good deal to track his record and, as time goes on, Tommy has trouble paying these dues. It begins to become apparent that the studio is a money laundering scheme for a street gang. Tension from the incurring debt builds and subsequent stress on his relationship with Valentine intensifies. It all reaches a head when suddenly Valentine goes missing. Tommy is left contemplating whether Valentine had been kidnapped, murdered, or if she just ran away.

In this time, Tommy is sent into a paranoid frenzy taking on the role of a star-crossed lover, wishing to die by the hands of the gang. The end of the tale leaves Tommy shot on the ground, repeating the hook penned in his first song: ‘Now you really want to get close to me.’”

Ahead of the album’s release, Dynamite has shared another new single from the record, “Feeding The Nite,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Feeding The Nite” takes on a suitably nocturnal mood, steeping Dynamite in meditative keys, and simmering synth textures. Winding sax lines add to the smokey mix while crisp drum machine percussion cements the vintage aesthetic, leaving the track feeling like the product of a forgotten ‘80s neo-noir. Dynamite himself leans into that contrast of tones, delivering a sleek vocal performance as his lyrics narrate the album’s main character bleeding out in the night.

Dynamite describes the track as, “A song about losing sight of right and wrong when put in a bad situation. You choose the wrong path and subsequently are feeding the nite with your own horrors and drama.”

Check out the song below. The Tale of Tommy Gun is due out September 8th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the record here.

<p>