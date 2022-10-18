News

Premiere: Jon Brion Shares New Single “Walking Through Walls” First Wide Release of His Debut LP Meaningless Is Out October 21st via Jealous Butcher

Photography by Creston Funk



Jon Brion has already built his name as a prolific artist, producing for Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, and Kanye West and writing scores for iconic fims including Lady Bird, Synecdoche, New York, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Yet, in another world he could have had a different career as a celebrated pop songwriting auteur. Later this week, Brion is set to share the first ever wide release of his 2001 debut album Meaningless, reintroducing an oft-forgotten side to his career.

Meaningless has been notoriously difficult to find in the decades since its small CD-only release, but it also has quietly gained the status of an unacknowledged cult classic. On October 21st the record will be available on vinyl and digital for the first time ever, and ahead of the record’s full release Brion has shared a listen to a final single from the album, “Walking Through Walls,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Walking Through Walls” brings a more raucous and ramshackle feel compared to the skittering jangle pop of “I Believe She’s Lying” or the cinematic folk pop of “Gotta Start Somewhere,” the record’s two previous singles. In contrast, “Walking Through Walls” almost has a strutting bar band feel, carried by chugging piano chords and delightfully fuzzed-out guitars. Brion’s vocals cast him as almost delusionally confident as he steadily works the track into a climactic frenzy of guitars and discordant pianos, offering a magnetic vision of frayed indie rock genius.

Listen to the track below and watch later this week for the full release of Meaninglessness, out October 21st via Jealous Butcher Records.

