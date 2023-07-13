News

All





Premiere: Jordan Lindley Debuts New Single “Dust” New EP Maybe It’ll All Work Out, Pt. 1 Due Out This November

Photography by Robert Moroni



Nashville-based indie singer/songwriter Jordan Lindley released his debut album Pearl in 2019, introducing a deft balance of indie rock aesthetics, pop songwriting instincts, and confessional lyrical voice. Since his debut, Lindley has been relatively quiet as he worked on his follow-up EP, Maybe It’ll All Work Out, Pt. 1, due out this November. The EP also finds Lindley pairing with producers Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, boygenius, Illuminati Hotties). Last month, Lindley shared the record’s lead single, “Lydia,” and today he’s back with another new track, “Dust,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dust” is a more tense and minimal effort than Lindley’s previous single, revolving around an insistent rumbling guitar line and Lindley’s stream-of-consciousness delivery. Though Lindley builds the track out with some marching drums and needling guitar lines, his vocals remain the spotlit center point as he explores the rush of post-breakup emotions in searing detail. He begins in a downcast and isolated mode, alternating between anger and pleading for a lover to stay: “Don’t be kind enough to leave me / I’m so in love, I don’t need you to love me / Don’t go, rent’s cheaper the longer we’re in it / You’ll regret it / Maybe you won’t.”

Later in the track, the guitars turn even more muted and menacing, a tone Lindley matches with the song’s closing lyrics: “When you get close / I’ll be a mouse trap / Disintegrate you / You deserve that / I can’t wait.” Lindley’s lyrics render the track in visceral detail, sharing the dark, bitter, and vulnerable innermost thoughts that can bubble up amidst heartbreak.

He says of the track, “‘Dust’ is a tongue-in-cheek inner monologue that I experienced on a real bummer day. It’s special to me because it’s stream of consciousness in my voice as a person, not as a singer or an artist. It’s petty, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, but it’s very genuine to how I was feeling at that time. As a human being, the way in which we process or work through something is not always so clear cut; I feel like this song captures that in a really palatable, honest way.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow, July 14th. His new EP, Maybe It’ll All Work Out, Pt. 1, is due out this November.