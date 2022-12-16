News

All





Premiere: Josephine Shares New Single “Paradise” Debut EP Paradise Coming January 7th





Josephine is a rising indie pop singer/songwriter with a penchant for fusing sun-lit surf pop melodies and chilled electronic production. At this point, she has lived all over the country, but as of late, she has been spending her days in Venice Beach, CA, writing music and almost surfing every day. It’s also that taste for life, adventure, and introspection that animates Josephine’s forthcoming debut EP, Paradise, out January 7th of next year.

Josephine has been teasing the record this year with a pair of singles, “Serenity” and “Letting You Down,” and now she’s back with the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Paradise” is a glimpse into Josephine’s introspective side as her typically sunny melodies take a more meditative turn. The track is encircled by velveteen indie guitars, pulsing electronic percussion, and languid vocal melodies, all interlocking into a melancholic reverie. Though Josephine brings forth plenty of shimmering pop beauty, her lyrics explore anxious new territory, reflecting on being lost in the constant pull of today’s attention economy.

As Jospehine explains, “I wrote this song while on a surf trip in Oahu this time last year. That eerie, damp guitar sample perfectly captured the evaporating beauty of my surroundings and restless mind at the time. Hopping in and out of these surf spots, I felt this pressure to maximize my time, maximize the waves, while getting sucked into maintaining my digital identity. Caught in the paradox of documenting paradise which so often destroys the paradise we seek.”

Check out the song below. The Paradise EP is out everywhere on January 7th.

<p>