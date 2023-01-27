News

Premiere: Julia Logue Shares New Single “Fort” Listen to the Track Below





Portland-based singer/songwriter Julia Logue first emerged in 2020 with the simmering and soulful tones of her debut EP, No Face, weaving together strands of jazz, neo soul, pop, and R&B. She followed in 2021 with a pair of new tracks, “Here We Are” and “Hurt Me,” offering up a pair of tracks that thrummed with a quiet and intoxicating presence. She’s been largely quiet since, but is back today with another new track, “Fort,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Fort,” Logue plays to her band’s talent for alluring grooves, building the track on a smooth R&B bassline along with jazzy keys and some hypnotic percussion. It’s an effortless and honeyed fusion of jazz and R&B, crafting a seductive rhythmic frame for Logue’s show-stopping vocals. Meanwhile, Logue’s lyrics find her reflecting on walls we build around ourselves and the freeing joy of letting them finally fall downー“Building up a fort, don’t let them in / Once you look around you’ll see that all your walls were only paper thin.”

“‘Fort’ is about the walls we create around ourselves for some sense of protection. I wrote ‘Fort’ during a very dark period in my life when I could feel myself pushing everyone away. It was in the breaking down of those walls, letting my support systems help me, and trusting my higher self, that I could move out of that dark time.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

