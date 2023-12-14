News

All





Premiere: Julia Logue Shares New Single “Welcome To Your Sunrise” Debut Full-length Album, Welcome To Your Sunrise, Out on December 29th

Photography by Greyfaen Eastland



Later this month, Portland-based singer/songwriter Julia Logue is set to share her forthcoming debut LP, Welcome To Your Sunrise. She debuted in 2020 with her EP, No Face, and has spent the years since sharing a string of new singles, pulling from elements of jazz, soul, R&B, and vintage pop songstresses. Today, she is sharing the album’s title track as a final single, premiering early with Under the Radar.

With “Welcome To Your Sunrise” Logue crafts a warm and melodic effort, steeped in lithe guitar lines, breezy syncopated rhythms, and a soulful vocal performance. Logue’s vocals glide and soar, moving deftly above the decadent wash of jazzy instrumentation and intoxicating basslines. The results are rich and inviting but also show a gentle, easygoing side to Logue, letting her carry the track forward with seemingly effortless charm.

Logue’s press release says of the track, “‘‘Welcome To Your Sunrise’, the title track of Julia Logue’s debut album, is grounded in alternative R&B and neo-soul with a psychedelic edge. Between layered keys, tight pockets, funky bass lines, jazz-flickered chords, and rich vocals, Logue works through questions of self-doubt, her place in the world, her connection to others, and ultimately how to trust her higher self.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.