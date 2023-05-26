 Premiere: Juniper Honey Share New Single “Looking At You” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 26th, 2023  
Premiere: Juniper Honey Share New Single “Looking At You”

Listen to the Track Below

May 26, 2023 By Caleb Campbell
California indie rock outfit Juniper Honey first got their start in 2020, with original members Jake Hesse (lead vocalist and guitarist) and Donovan Hess (drums) touring in another band before they linked up with guitarist Cason LeSueur and bassist Josh West. Since then, the band has been coming up through their local scene, debuting earlier this year with their self-titled EP. They quickly followed that release with a pair of new singles this year, “Shade” and “Stone Me,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Looking At You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Looking At You” is a breezy indie pop cut, offering some perfect early summer fare infused with lovelorn lyricism. The track is about longing from afar for someone you’ve never met while never gaining the courage to approach them. Yet, despite the track’s what-ifs and missed opportunities, the band brings out a warm and upbeat overtone, leaning into their penchant for fuzzy indie guitars, sweeping vocal harmonies, and colorful imagery. It is an inviting sunny daydream, charming, golden-hued, and romantic.

Hesse says of the track, “‘Looking At You’ was a fun one for us in the studio. It completely transformed from its original state as a demo and we are really stoked on where it ended up, especially with help from the great Stefan Mac! (Wallows, Young the Giant) I remember listening back in the early stages and everyone was grooving in the studio and the enjoyment never wore off, now we are thrilled to share it with our fans especially right in time for summer!”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

Juniperhoneymusic · Looking at You


There are no comments for this entry yet.

