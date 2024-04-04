News

Premiere: JW Francis Shares New Single “Turtleneck Weather” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Ryan Sherwood



New York City-based indie singer/songwriter JW Francis debuted in 2020 with his first full-length record, We Share a Similar Joy, followed quickly by his 2021 sophomore album WANDERKID, and last year’s album, Dream House. That rapid-fire release schedule has seen Francis drifting into a warm and winsome style of dream pop, indulging in easygoing rhythms, slacker vocal melodies, and lo-fi-tinged production. Today, he is continuing his string of releases with another new single, “Turtleneck Weather,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Turtleneck Weather” sees Francis evoking a rambling folk style, carried by churning acoustic guitar, sharp hooks, and sun-dappled harmonies. Francis crafts a careful balance between breezy vibes and jittery energy, delivering his vocals in a Dylan-esque drawl punctuated by playful grunts and catchy guitar lines. As the song winds onward, chilled-out synth tones bring the track in an intimate new direction, closing it on a moment of sweet, settled serenity. The track feels perfect for the titular weather, pairing Francis’ sunny disposition with an understated sense of calm and comfort.

Francis says of the track, “I wrote ‘Turtleneck Weather’ not long after walking the Appalachian Trail. I walked 1500 miles in 4 months, and it changed my life. In a way, I was looking to return to myself. Venture out in order to venture in. Mostly, after the pandemic, I needed to have a long walk outside. This song is about the purity of those intentions, just wanting to be a good person. Sometimes you have to do crazy things to feel normal.”

Check out the song and video below, along with Francis’ upcoming tour dates. “Turtleneck Weather” is out everywhere via Born Losers Records.

CHERRY SUNSHINE TOUR DATES (ALL DATES CO HEADLINER WITH PAUL CHERRY)

4/4 - Chicago - The Hideout *

4/5 - Indianapolis - Dream Palace Books *

4/6 - Louisville - Camp Social Club *

4/7 - St. Louis - Secret Location *

4/8 - Kansas City - The Emerald *

4/10 - Tulsa - Thelma’s Peach *

4/11 - Denver - Globe Hall *

4/13 - Fort Collins - The Coast *

4/14 - Salt Lake City - The DLC *

4/15 - Seattle - Barboza *

4/17 - Portland - Show Bar *

4/17 - Sacramento - Starlet Room *

4/20 - Los Angeles - Born Losers Showcase at El Cid

4/22 - San Diego - Soda Bar *