Premiere: Kali Horse Shares New Single “Eerie Descent”

Kali Horse is a new psych rock project from Toronto-based musicians Sam Maloney and Desiree Das Gupta. The pair are longtime friends and collaborators, having played together for years under different names. Kali Horse represents the pair’s forays into psych music’s murky fringes, incorporating digital and live drums cloaked in hazy guitar lines and lush orchestral elements.

Next week, the pair are set to share their debut full-length album, Some Type of Electric Lagoon, out September 15th. Along with Maloney and Das Gupta, the record also features fellow Toronto musicians including Luna Li on violin and harp, Dylan Gamble from Hot Garbage on bass, and Patrick Lefler aka ROY on organ. The band have already shared a series of new singles from the album this year, most recently returning with their August single, “Long Fever,” and today they’re back with another track, “Eerie Descent,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Eeerie Descent” plays on the band’s talent for balancing contrasting moods and tones, beginning on a floating psychedelic high before spiraling downward into wrenching chaos. Lush orchestration, watery guitars, and airy harmonies give way to shadowy melodies and eerie textures, falling into a hazy blur of guitar effects and pounding drums. Finally, the band lets loose in the track’s final portion, descending into a whirlwind of chaos. The effect is akin to falling deeper into murky depths, with the band crafting a track that is at once both inviting and haunting.

The band describes the track as “A ‘classic’ Kali Horse lynchian nightmare.” They continue, saying “Deep in the woods while recording in a remote lodge the pair gave into what has always loomed: madness and delusion. Each section marks the stages of descension: when things seem too good to be true, indecision, self-destruction, and full chaos. The voices are maddening, the waters are thrashing, and a more sinister energy becomes all-encompassing.

Eerie is an opus - marking the end of a particular musical era for the duo’s psychedelic souls. Some say this track picks up where a previous single ‘New Spring’ left off - at the edge of the lagoon, and finally tipping over. The play between Liane Van Dompseler Buitenhuis’ saxophone and Luna Li’s strings is wrenching and soothing, with bells twinkling above distorted guitars.

The video combines never-before-seen footage from all of their videos past, with Adam Stewart’s signature boiled film overlays and Sam Maloney’s VHS nature shots. We see Sam and Des more starkly as their creature selves, draped in handmade pieces by Cassandra Morgan. The band are revealing themselves more honestly as the visual journey continues. Lit by a blood moon, a witchy power is undeniably on show.

Their previous single ‘Long Fever’ suggested that a certain devastating cycle was never ending. With spoken word, cries for help, and destruction, we see and feel that cycle come to an end with ‘Eerie.’ The track is a mirror to their inner reality - as feelings become more intense, so does their sound, yet this reveals them as bare as ever. Proof to the artists that the more they open up, the closer to themselves they become.”

Check out the song and video below. Some Kind of Electric Lagoon is out on September 15th.

