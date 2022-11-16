Premiere: Kane & James Share New Single “Fallin’”

News

New Jersey-based indie duo Kane & James had a simple start, with the eponymous brothers buying a multitrack cassette recorder on Craigslist and crafting a sentimental combination of jangle pop and indie folk. They’ve since put out “Thinking of You”, their debut single with Good Eye Records, and followed this year with “Forever”, the lead single from their forthcoming debut LP, out in 2023. Today they’re back with another new single, “Fallin’”, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fallin’” further builds off of the charming instrumentation and heartfelt songwriting on “Forever”, once again filling the track with jangly melodies and confessional edges. The band brings forth an irresistibly breezy energy, carried by chugging rhythms, syncopated strikes of guitar, and danceable bass grooves. The results feel endlessly sweet, combining jangly indie guitars with the sharp pop instincts of ‘70s AOR rock.

The pair say of the song, “Life is full of good and bad temptation. Sometimes we do things we know we shouldn’t, and can’t turn back once it’s too late.”

Check out the song below. Kane & James is out in 2023 via Good Eye Records.