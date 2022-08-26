Premiere: Kate Brunotts Shares Debut Album ‘Womb’ - Stream It Below

News

For a few years now, Brooklyn-based artist and producer Kate Brunotts has been on the rise in the world of electronic art pop, debuting with a trio of EPs in 2018 and 2019 (Grounded, Lust Songs, and Digiluv) and following with a string of singles over the pandemic. Last year she shared her latest EP, all caps, and this year she is keeping up her prolific output with her debut album, Womb, out everywhere today.

Accompanying the album’s release, Brunotts has also shared a visualizer for one of the album’s highlights, “Bleed,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With Womb Brunotts delivers an expansive work of textured art pop, winding through pounding and pulsating industrial beats, dancefloor-filling rhythms, glassy balladry, and ethereal choruses. Tracks like “I Can’t Help But Adore You” conjure up a beautiful contrast of noisy percussion and icy synths, while others like “Bleed” focus on dark driving rhythms, balancing an enchanting interplay between light and shadow that runs throughout the record. Similarly, the jagged edges of “I’m Hedonistic Baby” and the dance pulse of “Do You Want To Dance” are met with gorgeous moonlit electro pop ballads like “Pure” or the soaring chorus of “Used.”

As Brunotts explains, the record thrives within these tensions, encapsulating the complications and contradictions of womanhood. She explains, “For me, Womb is a commentary on what it means to be a woman in today’s America. Eat or be eaten, be sexual or be sexualized, give birth or be defined by your decision not to do so– Birthing bodies are consistently defined by their fertility utility, rather than the nuance and depth that goes into being a full, living being. This avant-pop album takes dark, hopeful, and nihilistic turns at times, aiming to merely observe suppressed feminine rage.”

You can see that same rage on display with the accompanying visualizer for “Bleed,” which casts Brunotts in shadowy blood red as her lyrics explore her own relationship to her body and her agency一“This womb I have is swallowing me whole /Will I use it? It’s a dice roll/Dress me up, I’ll be your doll/You get to throw the cards out as they fall.”

Check out the record and its accompanying visualizer below, out everywhere now.

