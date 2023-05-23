News

Premiere: Keturah Shares New Video for “Nchiwewe (Ode to Willie Nelson)” Debut LP Keturah Out Now

Photography by Jeremy Steinberger



Last week, Malawian singer/songwriter Keturah debuted with her self-titled full-length album, highlighting her unique and heady fusion of upbeat Afro-funk rhythms and traditional Malawian folk melodies. After her early music confirmed her as a rising star in Malawi, she traveled to Los Angeles to record at Hen House Studios, crafting her debut record as a chronicle of her trans-Atlantic creative journey.

Today, following the record’s release, Keturah is back with an accompanying video for one of the album’s highlights, “Nchiwewe (Ode to Willie Nelson),” premiering with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the rest of the album, “Nchiwewe” leans away from Keturah’s Malawian folk roots and instead calls upon a pastoral country feel, inspired by Willie Nelson. Her honeyed vocals slot effortlessly into the track’s sun-lit guitar lines and gentle loping rhythms, recalling dusty tones of vintage Americana, now newly burnished with a fresh, tender warmth. The track also features some keening and mournful harmonica, fittingly performed by Mickey Raphael, Willie Nelson’s long-time harmonica player.

Keturah explains of the track’s meaning, “In my country, many young people face heartbreaks, some end up hurting themselves, committing suicide, doing things that are not necessary. Sometimes we end up doing unnecessary things, we put all the faults on us, we feel guilty if the relationships or marriages end, we feel it’s our fault. But sometimes it appears that we are not the problem - it’s the other person who is the problem. We have tried everything to make it work - and then we feel broken. But the others are the ones who are not good enough, They are like dogs biting people, taking advantage of people. And they will never be contented.”

Check out the song and video below. Keturah is out everywhere now.

