Premiere: Kit Major Shares New EP 'Vampire Saturday' - Stream It Below Vampire Saturday Out November 9th

Photography by Noël Dombroski



LA-based indie pop singer/songwriter Kit Major has been releasing a string of new singles for the past few years, largely occupying a theatrical intersection between indie, dance pop, and alt rock. Each song has seemed to share a different angle on Major, casting her as the unwavering focal point in raging dancefloor fillers, dark alt-pop confessionals, and glittering guitar-laden operatics. However, Major’s most recent efforts have seen her drawing inspiration from her childhood, fusing influences from Y2K icons ranging from Avril Lavigne and Green Day to Britney Spears.

That resulting blend comes to full fruition on her upcoming debut EP, Vampire Saturday, out everywhere tomorrow. Ahead of the release, she’s also shared an early listen to the EP, premiering with Under the Radar.

If you had to place the sound of Vampire Saturday, it feels as if you traveled back to 2004, took everything on a suburban teen’s iPod, tossed it all into a blender, and reassembled it in 2022. The results fit in well with the new roster of pop stars drawing from the early aughts, such as Olivia Rodrigo or Chloe Moriondo, but Major also brings a hefty dose of dark alt pop glitter, adding slick new shades to well-worn stylistic touchstones. Pulsing synths mix with ripping distorted guitars of “Rot Ur Mind,” while the irresistible grooves of “X” lean into Major’s dance influences. Meanwhile “I’m Bitter!” and “Vampire Saturday” could slot seamlessly into a teen movie from the era, evoking saturated color palettes with sharp pop hooks.

Major says of the record, “If I had to place this EP geographically it takes place in a suburban home, because that’s where I was when I was ready to grow up. Writing these songs during the pandemic was another form of dealing with being pent up inside and feeling like, “I can’t wait to get out of here and figure myself out!” The nostalgia element influences the sound of these songs. This EP rocks. There may not be obvious musical references but the touchstones are songs I heard growing up, whether on the radio, or my parents’ record collection or from friends — bands like Avril Lavigne, Fountains of Wayne, Britney Spears, Gorillaz, Weezer & Green Day.”

Check out Vampire Saturday below, out everywhere on November 9th.