Premiere: Kitba Shares New Single “Peel Away The Rind” Self-Titled Debut Due Out July 21st via Ruination Record Co.

Photography by Moriah Ziman



In 2020, Brooklyn-based harpist and singer/songwriter Rebecca Kitba Bryson El-Saleh debuted under their solo moniker Kitba with their EP, Break Through Arrive Here. Prior to their work as Kitbah, El-Saleh trained as a classical harpist and contributed to records from indie singer/songwriters such as mmeadows, Cassandra Jenkins, and JG Thirlwell. Their solo music finds them fusing these worlds, with El-Saleh approaching their instrument in unconventional and creative new ways alongside production courtesy of Zubin Hensler, best known for his work with Half Waif.

Late next month, El-Saleh is set to share their forthcoming self-titled full-length debut, which they’ve teased with a pair of new singles, “My Words Don’t Work” and “Tied To Strings.” Today, they are back with another new single, “Peel Away the Rind,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like their previous two singles, “Peel Away the Rind” takes its time to unfurl, allowing El-Saleh’s songwriting to shine over a meditative, slow-burning instrumental. However, their latest track doesn’t ascend into a cathartic release or an anthem climax. Rather, the track’s progression is more subtle and textural, with El-Saleh forgoing their usual harp and instead building on stomping percussion and feedback-drenched guitars. Kitba shades the track’s melodies in droning effects and gentle piano chords, offering a brooding counterpoint to their airy vocals and longing lyricism: “Peel away the rind / And feed me the fruit / I wanna know what it tastes like.”

El-Saleh says of the track, “This song poured out of me inexplicably one night during the depths of the pandemic while sitting at the counter eating a blood orange. I went to the piano and wrote the words out, then found the music. The meaning of this song is still cloaked by something in my mind, but I imagine one day it’ll bubble up with clarity. The song style was unlike anything we had ever done before - there’s zero harp on this track. We wanted to explore the feeling of having a song that felt very fun and simple but also an undercurrent of “something is wrong” (the literal undercurrent through the whole song is Ryan Weiner beating his guitar as it goes through a myriad of pedals). Right when the song should pick up steam, things fall away bit by bit and you have to confront the undercurrent of discomfort. This is in definite homage to David Lynch.”

Check out the song and video below. Kitba is out everywhere on July 21st via Ruination Record co.

