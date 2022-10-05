 Premiere: Komodos Share New Single “Orpheus (Let It Burn)” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 5th, 2022  
Premiere: Komodos Share New Single “Orpheus (Let It Burn)”

Debut EP K.O. Out November 3rd

Oct 05, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Darren Lee
Next month, Brooklyn-based garage rock outfit Komodos are set to share their upcoming debut EP, K.O., out on November 3rd. Pulling from a decades-long lineage of New York rock bands, the band debuted earlier this year with their single, “Narcisse,” and are following it today with a new post punk-tinged effort, “Orpheus (Let It Burn),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Orpheus (Let It Burn)” is a dark and meditative effort, driven by smoky vocals and slashing guitar lines. It steadily builds from the foreboding rumbles of its opening into an explosive climax, with the tension steadily ratcheting up until it is released in a hailstorm of driving percussion and striking guitar melodies. Komodos prove themselves as deft talents with slow-burning intensity, allowing the track to unfold at its own pace while remaining entrancing throughout. Meanwhile, the lyrics are similarly laden with taut contemplation as the band explores trauma through the lens of the myth of Orpheus.

As the band explains, “Orpheus (Let It Burn)” is a contemporary retelling of the Orpheus myth and an ode to the pitfalls of the police state. This track shows a different side of our sound and we’re excited for people to hear some of our range. It’s the second single from our debut EP, K.O., which was recorded in our apartment studio and produced by our homie Max Harwood

Check out the song below. The K.O. EP is due out on November 3rd.

Komodos · Orpheus (Let It Burn)


