Premiere: Korean Boyfriend Shares New Video for “Now Ain’t The Time Oh Well” New LP YELLOW Out Now

Photography by Ai Oë



Korean Boyfriend is the new indie outfit from singer/songwriter, and producer Stanley Cho. Cho debuted the project earlier this year with a series of singles and this fall he shared his first full length record, YELLOW. Written, recorded, and produced by Cho in his makeshift Harlem studio, the record finds him blurring the boundaries between pop, indie rock, and electronic music, crafting a record that feels both fresh and compulsively listenable.

Today, he’s following the album release with a video for one of its highlights, “Now Ain’t The Time Oh Well,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Now Ain’t The Time Oh Well” winds itself around a tense and driving rhythm section, carried forwarded by the hypnotic interplay between the bass and drums. Meanwhile, all that tension stands in stark contrast to the warm analog synths, muted vocals, and saccherine melodies. Together, Cho has crafted a track full of alluring waves of tense rock rhythms and expansive pop release.

Cho explains of the song’s inspirations, “The gentle new wave synths, like driving up the CA coastline, make light of (the song’s subject matter of) telling off your supervisor, regretting it, and the anxiety of not knowing what’s next. But, the vibe is optimistic since there’s a refreshing quality about “start(ing) over again”, and satisfaction with telling off your supervisor. And after realizing that it didn’t work out as you hoped—“oh well!” It’s the classic struggle between authority and longing for fulfillment that finds catharsis in rock ’n roll music.”

Check out the song and newly released Super 8 video below. YELLOW is out everywhere now.

