Premiere: Korine Share New Single “Train to Harlem” New Album Tear Coming February 17th 2023 via Born Losers Records / Avant! Records

Photography by Matt Allen



For the past few years, Philadelphia-based duo Korine have been building their name in the world of moody synth pop, paying equal deference to new wave, post punk, emo, and goth pop. The band, consisting of members Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye, debuted in 2017 with Corsage, and followed with a pair of albums, New Arrangements and 2020’s The Night We Raise. Despite the setbacks of the pandemic, the pair bounced back last year, getting on the road supporting Small Black in 2021 and making their international debut this year.

Now the band are back with news of their forthcoming third album Tear, coming February 17th via Born Losers Records and Avant! Records in Europe. They’ve already been teasing the record this year with their singles “Mt. Airy” and “Burn the World,” and today, they’ve shared their latest effort, “Train to Harlem,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though the band’s last single, “Burn the World,” hinted towards dance music, “Train to Harlem” transforms fully into a new wave dance anthem, driven by a pounding beat and glistening synth chords. The track barrels forward like the titular train, an unstoppably catchy and brilliantly melancholic effort, balancing the band’s darker lyrical instincts with an ear for irresistible synth melodies. For fans that are nostalgic for new wave bliss, longing for moody anthems, or simply aching to dance their worries away, Korine are delivering.

They say of the new track, “Emerging from the depths of a subway tunnel, ‘Train to Harlem’ recounts the lowest moments of human experience in a song as dark as it is anthemic. A dance track within a harsh reality —hinting at triumph and repentance.”

Check out the song and video below. Tear is out February 17th 2023 via Born Losers Records / Avant! Records.

